Our Favorite 50% Off Deals From the Ulta Black Friday Sale — Act Fast

Stock up on new beauty this Black Friday with some help from Ulta! Their sale is absolutely mind-boggling, and we know exactly what you need to get your hands on. There are thousands of products up for grabs, but if you want to save big, you’re going to want to keep reading.

We decided to focus on products that are at least 50% off — because, well, why not? From makeup sets to essential skincare, check out the awesome assortment of goodies that you can shop right now!

This Bestselling Eyeshadow Palette

Shoppers obsess over this iconic eyeshadow palette because it has a range of shades that complement tons of different skin tones!

Get the Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette (originally $54) on sale for just $27 at Ulta!

This Mini Sampler Set

Try out eight different beauty bestsellers for an unbeatable price so you can figure out what’s worth buying in full!

Get the Popular Beauty Besties 8 Piece Sampler Kit (originally $38) on sale for just $19 at Ulta!

This Scalp Serum

If your hair is thinning and needs a boost, this serum may be able to do the trick!

Get the Grow Gorgeous Original Hair Density Serum (originally $35) on sale for just $18 at Ulta!

This Thickening Volume Spray

Give your hair instant volume and texture with this influencer-approved lightweight spray!

Get the Bumble and bumble Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray (originally $31) on sale for just $16 at Ulta!

This Rich Eye Cream

This eye treatment is best used overnight to deliver rich hydration to the under-eye area. Nabbing Kiehl’s for a discounted price!

Get the Kiehl’s Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado (originally $50) on sale for just $25 at Ulta!

This Massive Lip Gloss Set

This set comes with every lip gloss shade you’ll need to create a range of fabulous looks!

Get the NYX Professional Makeup Gimme Super Stars! Butter Lip Gloss Vault (originally $50) on sale for just $25 at Ulta!

This Anti-Dryness Face Cream

Beat winter dryness with the help of this popular moisturizer that’s actually 63% off right now — what a steal!

Get the First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream Pink Grapefruit (originally $52) on sale for just $19 at Ulta!

