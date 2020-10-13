Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You’ve tried so many products — so many serums, creams, rollers and massages — but let’s face it. The skin on your neck just keeps on aging, and those stubborn lines and wrinkles seem to be there to stay. And so, you’re considering your last result: Botox. It’s a little scary, and you know the results are only temporary, but you want to feel happy with your appearance, and you’re sick of waiting!

Before you make that appointment though, there is just one more product we want you to check out. If you want long-term results without any needles or expensive trips to the doctor’s office, then you need some StriVectin in your life. This simple-to-use cream is anything but simple at its core. It’s an anti-aging sensation, and during Prime Day, you can even grab it for 30% off!

Get the StriVectin-TL Tightening Neck Cream PLUS (originally $95) for just $67 at Amazon + free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This hydrating neck cream does boast long-term results, but you don’t have to be too patient. It claims to tighten the skin’s surface for an “instant firming effect,” thanks to its revolutionary Gravitite-CF Lifting Complex. This complex may improve elasticity and lift up sagging skin, while a botanically-derived brightening complex may strengthen the skin’s barrier.

This cream claims to essentially have a reverse gravity effect, almost turning back the clocks, leaving you looking more youthful. It’s a must for dealing with horizontal lines as they start forming, especially if you tend to look down at your phone all day. This effect is called tech neck, and StriVectin is its biggest enemy!

Many people tend to forget about their neck when it comes to skincare, leaving their face looking radiant while their neck appears to belong to a different, older person. The neck deserves just as much attention as the face. In fact, signs of aging often appear at the neck first. The neck has less fatty tissue and collagen, as well as fewer oil glands, and that can often lead to sagging, dry, crepey skin, so a cream like this is essential in your routine!

To use this cream, simply apply a thin layer onto clean skin, first massaging it using upward strokes on the front of your neck, then doing the same on the sides and along the jawline. You can also rub it into the décolleté using circular motions. Do this morning and night and you’ll forget Botox was ever even on your mind!

