This Essential Turtleneck Top Comes in So Many Stunning Shades

You may already own a couple of turtleneck sweaters that you wear on repeat in the winter. The fact is, there isn’t too much variety when it comes to this style of knit. Basically, you can pick up a tighter turtleneck that’s a strong layering piece or an oversized version that feels extra cozy. We adore wearing turtlenecks this time of year, and we thought we had seen them all — but that’s where we’re wrong!

We just spotted this turtleneck from v28 on Amazon, and its overwhelming popularity immediately stole our attention. When a knit like this one has over 3,000 incredible reviews, it’s beyond intriguing. Once our shopping research started, a few factors stood out — and the variety of colors available left Us thrilled with this fabulous find!

You likely have a staple turtleneck in black or white, which is why colorful options are more than welcome. If you’ve been looking for a bright turtleneck sweater, this is the perfect pick! It comes in every shade under the sun, including some unexpected hues that are sure to please even the pickiest of fashionistas. Aside from the color selection, there’s plenty more to write home about when this turtleneck is concerned.

For starters, the ribbed texture of the material is fairly unique. Instead of just descending in uniform horizontal lines, some of the ribbing is on a diagonal around the chest area. The result? Beautiful lines that will flatter anyone’s figure — score! If you’re not the type who enjoys wearing tighter tops, this sweater might just change your mind.

The design of this sweater and massive variety have quickly turned it into a must-have item! Shoppers are ecstatic, claiming that they’re completely obsessed with this anything-but-boring basic. They’re thrilled with the fit, the feel and the quality of this sweater. The only issue? Figuring out which colors to buy. With an affordable price like this, we’re ready to snag a few. After all, a turtleneck isn’t just a winter garment!

