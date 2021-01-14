Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We see a lot of things on Instagram. Selfies, puppies, decadent desserts and lots and lots of product ads. It can be overwhelming. We want to be sure that any product we check out is actually worth our time; we want to see that the kind words in the caption translate to real life results. When we find a product loved by both celebrities and shoppers, however, we know it’s time to stop scrolling and start shopping!

There’s a good chance we’ve all heard of SugarBearHair Vitamins before. They have a cult following at this point, and the latest celebrity to hop on the train is Coachella queen and Netflix princess Vanessa Hudgens! She joins the ranks of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Amanda Stanton, to name just a few celebs who are loving these yummy little hair care gummies!

See it: Get SugarBearHair Vitamins starting at just $30 for a one-month supply at Amazon! Subscribe to save even more! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2019, but are subject to change.

These vitamins have garnered over 3,000 reviews on Amazon so far. Shoppers with all types of hair are saying that we should definitely believe the hype. Even those who started off as skeptics were shocked to see results after just a week or two, noticing longer, thicker, healthier hair. People are noticing longer and stronger nails, too!

These gummy bears were designed for those who want to take their vitamins but don’t want to deal with having to swallow pills. That’s why they were designed to be an appealing cute bright blue and have both a fruity taste and scent! They claim to be made with real berries, a little coconut oil and a tiny bit of sugar so we’ll actually look forward to taking our vitamins every day!

These vegetarian, cruelty-free gummies feature so many vitamins and minerals, including major ones like biotin, folic acid and vitamin D. They also feature vitamins A, C, E, B-6 and B-12, to name a few more! Put together, these ingredients are designed to nourish our hair so it’s soft, smooth and a point of envy for everyone around us.

If we’re eating these gummies, we’re going to need to make sure they fit our dietary needs. As we mentioned, they are vegetarian and therefore gelatin-free, but they are gluten-free and soy-free too!

There are multiple sizes offered of these supplements on Amazon, starting with a one month supply. If we check out the other options, though, we’ll see that other packs include extra goodies like SugarBearHair’s multivitamins for women or a bamboo hairbrush! Just imagine gliding that brush through a long and healthy head of hair. Heavenly.

We may want to eat the entire jar of these fruity gummies in one sitting, but sadly, we must pace ourselves and stick to taking just two a day. We’ll thank ourselves for our patience, though, when we see our luscious locks in the mirror! Hashtag fabulous!

