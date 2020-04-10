The 75% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Spray That Gives Back — Will Sell Out Fast

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Feel like you’re on an endless hunt for hand sanitizer? Someone tells you they bought one from a certain site, but the moment you go to do the same, the words “sold out” are staring back at you. Finding one in real life is even more of a futile endeavor — not to mention potentially dangerous. Plus, when you do find one, there’s a decent chance it doesn’t even meet the CDC’s guidelines for staying healthy!

We know the struggle because we’re living it too. That’s why we want to help. When we find a hand sanitizer with over 60% alcohol in it — as recommended by the CDC — still in stock and especially with fast shipping, we’re spreading the word. This one will sell out just as the brand’s smaller version did, so make sure you grab it fast!

Get the Hand Sanitizer Spray in Citrus Lavender for just $16 at Vegamour! Limit three per customer. Expected to ship the week of April 13, 2020.

This hand sanitizer spray comes in a big 6 oz bottle with 75% isopropyl alcohol content. A lot of alcohol in your hand sanitizer is definitely a good thing when it comes to killing off germs and bacteria, but we all know it’s not the best for your skin. That’s why this one was specifically created to act as a moisturizer too, with ingredients including organic aloe vera and marula oil — both of which hydrate without the sticky residue. Lavender and orange peel essential oils also make a welcome appearance to help soothe, as well as give this sanitizer its calming scent!

This sanitizer is formulated with plant-based and cruelty-free ingredients. Vegamour is traditionally a clean beauty brand with a focus on eco-friendly practices, so we know we can feel good about picking up a bottle!

Even better is that for every purchase, 20% of the proceeds will be going to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation. This foundation “provides aid to organizations leading on-the-ground efforts in the restaurant community and has established a relief fund for restaurant workers facing economic hardships or health crises as a direct result of COVID-19 health crises.” Bravo! Being a part of that movement would make Us proud.

This hypoallergenic spray is quick-drying, so it’s definitely the type you’ll want to keep on you all the time, whether you’re taking in the mail at home or heading out to pick up groceries. Just spray, rub your hands together and go about your day. Remember to wash your hands with soap and water when you can too!

