Here’s a little Hollywood secret I’ve learned from celebrity hairstylists: most of the stars you see walking the red carpet have extensions. No wonder A-listers always have long, thick hair! Now the rest of Us won’t feel as bad about our thinning tresses and lackluster locks.

If you’ve been feeling frustrated with hair loss lately, then we have a solution that doesn’t involve an expensive salon visit. Vegamour is one of the leading beauty brands in haircare, delivering a holistic approach to hair wellness with plant-based ingredients. No harmful chemicals here! These award-winning vegan products promote hair health and growth, helping to strengthen your strands and lengthen your locks.

Right now, Vegamour is offering 25% sitewide with a limited-time Friends and Family Sale. Use code FRIEND25 to save on hair serums, foams, shampoos and conditioners. Below are nine of our top picks from these massive markdowns, but make sure you browse all of the deals available!

Good hair days ahead!

GRO Hair Serum

I’ve been using this hair serum for a few months now, and I’ve already noticed a difference! My hair feels longer, thicker and healthier with fewer split ends. This serum soothes the scalp, reduces shedding and increases the appearance of hair density. Amazing!

25% Off $64.00

GRO Dry Shampoo

This award-winning dry shampoo gets the job done! On those days when you just don’t have time to wash your hair, use this volumizing dry shampoo that absorbs excess oils for cleaner, thicker, fuller locks. A time-saver and game-changer!

25% Off $36.00

GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum

Dandruff getting you down? Try this Scalp Detoxifying Serum that reduces dandruff symptoms in as little as three days! Formulated with proprietary phyto-actives, vegan proteins and minerals, this product eliminates itching and flaking.

25% Off $42.00

GRO Biotin Gummies

Yummy gummies! Not only are these heart-shaped hair growth gummies delicious, but they also nourish your scalp and support healthier hair. Active ingredients include biotin, folic acid and vitamins A, B-5, C, E, 6 and 12.

25% Off $36.00

GRO Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum

Keep those grays at bay with this Anti-Gray Hair Serum! This age-defying serum reduces the appearance of grays on new hair growth while renewing color and shine on graying strands.

25% Off $78.00

HYDR-8 Essentials Kit

Featuring shampoo, conditioner and a moisture repair mask, this bundle of hydrating hair products maintains moisture, strengthens strands and fights frizz. The result? Silky-smooth shine!

25% Off $128.00

GRO Lash Serum

This bestselling lash serum adds volume and length to eyelashes! One shopper gushed, “This stuff is nothing short of amazing. After 5 weeks of using it every morning, my lashes have filled back in and even gotten longer. I’ve gotten comments from friends and family who can definitely see the difference. I can’t recommend this enough!”

25% Off $72.00

GRO Brow Serum

Want better brows? This eyebrow serum delivers fuller, denser brows that wow.

25% Off $72.00

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

Elevate your shower routine with this shampoo and conditioner kit! Made for thinning hair, these products improve shine, strength and density.

25% Off $96.00

