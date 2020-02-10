This Soft Jacket Is the Perfect Blend of a Sweater and a Coat

You know when you love your coat, but your coat is kind of too scratchy to wear over a tee? So you then have to put on a sweater underneath, but it’s too warm out for that added sweater. Getting frustrated just thinking about it? Same. It’s always a struggle, and we feel like it’s been particularly relevant this year with the fickle winter weather!

What we really need is a sweater warm enough to act as a coat, or a coat that’s soft enough that it feels like a sweater. Luckily for Us, top European brand Vero Moda heard our call and came up with the perfect hybrid. It’s an under-$60 piece you’re never going to want to be without again!

Get the Vero Moda Katrine Brushed Jacket for just $59 at Nordstrom!

So, what exactly makes this longline jacket so different than the rest? We can’t go even a second longer without introducing you to its soft, tactile-brushed finish. It has a fleece-like feel you can hardly even prepare yourself for — that’s how heavenly it is. The best part? It’s just as soft on the inside as it is on the outside!

This mid-weight jacket has a relaxed, stretchy fit and long sleeves that can easily be pushed up if the weather (or your look) calls for it. It has a notched neckline with a stand collar, as well as two pockets in front — one on either side. As for the closure, there are three easy snap buttons also on either side for quick bundling up or bundling down!

Get the Vero Moda Katrine Brushed Jacket for just $59 at Nordstrom!

This Katrine coat is currently available in four colors. Silver Mink is a soft neutral while Light Grey Melange reminds Us of an overcast sky. Don’t worry if you’re a fan of darker shades, because Dark Grey Melange and Black are ready to come home with you too! Just don’t let your size sell out first. This piece runs a little small, so try sizing up if you’re between two sizes!

Vero Moda creates pieces “for the fashion-conscious, independent young woman who wants to dress well and pay less.” That statement is seriously checking all of our boxes. Dressing well and paying less is kind of our entire shtick. Who isn’t a fan of saving money while looking fabulous? We know we were shocked to see how affordable this piece is, and there is no way we’re letting it slip away!

There is still plenty of time left to wear this coat before the warm weather creeps back up into our lives, begging for forgiveness. And you know what? This time we might just tell it to stay gone for good!

Get the Vero Moda Katrine Brushed Jacket for just $59 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Vero Moda here and other jackets and coats available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!