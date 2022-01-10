Introducing the Sweater You Won’t Want to Take Off This Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have our own versions of what qualifies as a “perfect” sweater, but there are elements that many of these gorgeous garments share. A perfect sweater isn’t complete without the right fit, and the softness factor is arguably the most important feature to consider.

Sometimes, a sweater’s texture can change over time — when you wash something consistently, the material starts to feel worn-in and familiar. But every once in a blue moon, you may come across a knit that’s made to wear and feels like it’s been in your closet forever! The coziness that this VERO MODA sweater offers is no match for even the coldest winter night — and we’re so ready to add it to the rotation.

Get the VERO MODA Recycled Polyester Blend V-Neck Sweater with free shipping for $65 at Nordstrom!

When you spot a sweater like this one, it’s immediately clear that it’s soft and sumptuous. The material looks undeniably fuzzy, just like our favorite throw blankets we curl up in on the couch. It’s actually made from a blend of wool and recycled polyester, which is ideal for keeping you warm in the frigid temperatures. Plus, it’s an eco-friendly material — bonus points for embracing sustainable fashion!

The overall fit of this sweater is laid-back and casual, but you can easily dress it up for a nice dinner. It has a loose vibe with drop shoulders and oversized balloon sleeves, with cinched-in cuffing at the wrists. The neckline is similar to a V-style, but it’s a bit rounder and less sharp. If you want to pair this sweater with leggings and UGG boots for a classic winter look, it’s a dream — but you can also team it with a cute leather mini skirt, tights and a sleek pair of heels for a night-out ensemble!

At the moment, you can score the sweater in three gorgeous colors: Cream white, pale lavender and a soft camel brown. Though it’s technically true to size. the larger fit might not be everyone’s cup of tea — in which case, consider sizing down before ordering this knit. Even if you already have a dozen sweaters in your closet that you reach for on repeat, you’re bound to find room for this cozy number. Obsessed!

