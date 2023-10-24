Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
While you may be perfectly satisfied in an old college tee and boy shorts when it’s time to hit the hay, adding a little luxury to your sleepwear rotation can seriously boost your beauty rest. Enter Petite Plume — the popular brand (founded by former CIA officer Emily Hikade) has sold tons of pretty pajamas in fabulous fabrics (think Mulberry silk and impossibly soft Pima cotton) since launching in 2015. Along the way, they have picked up a slew of celebrity clients (Gwyneth Paltrow and Miranda Kerr, for starters) and even earned royal approval (Prince George is a fan — adorable!).
And now, Petite Plume has teamed up with Veronica Beard, the effortlessly chic label known for elevated staples (Meghan Markle has worn them for years!). The result of this powerhouse collaboration? A holiday capsule complete with five pieces which promise to be the softest pajamas around! Available at Veronica Beard and Petite Plume, we’ve rounded up every item from the buzzy release below for your browsing convenience (hello, early gift-shopping opportunities)!
Veronica Beard x Petite Plume White Nightshirt with Embroidery
Adorned with the Veronica Beard crest, this nightshirt is oh-so-elegant!
Veronica Beard x Petite Plume White Short Set with Embroidery
Hot sleeper? Invest in the best courtesy of this sleek short set!
Veronica Beard x Petite Plume Tonight/Not Tonight Sleep Mask
Swap this cheeky reversible silk eye mask around and it reads “Tonight.” The choice is yours!
Veronica Beard x Petite Plume Silk Leopard Nightshirt
Leopard print is a necessary neutral, and this nightshirt is proof!
Veronica Beard x Petite Plume Silk Leopard Pajama Set
If you’re in the market for a pair of holiday pajamas (or a lavish pick to gift your girls), this leopard set is the one to grab!
Not what you’re looking for? Shop more fabulous finds at Petite Plume here!
Still shopping? See more of our favorite finds:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!