Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While you may be perfectly satisfied in an old college tee and boy shorts when it’s time to hit the hay, adding a little luxury to your sleepwear rotation can seriously boost your beauty rest. Enter Petite Plume — the popular brand (founded by former CIA officer Emily Hikade) has sold tons of pretty pajamas in fabulous fabrics (think Mulberry silk and impossibly soft Pima cotton) since launching in 2015. Along the way, they have picked up a slew of celebrity clients (Gwyneth Paltrow and Miranda Kerr, for starters) and even earned royal approval (Prince George is a fan — adorable!).

And now, Petite Plume has teamed up with Veronica Beard, the effortlessly chic label known for elevated staples (Meghan Markle has worn them for years!). The result of this powerhouse collaboration? A holiday capsule complete with five pieces which promise to be the softest pajamas around! Available at Veronica Beard and Petite Plume, we’ve rounded up every item from the buzzy release below for your browsing convenience (hello, early gift-shopping opportunities)!

Veronica Beard x Petite Plume White Nightshirt with Embroidery

Adorned with the Veronica Beard crest, this nightshirt is oh-so-elegant!

$118.00 See it!

Veronica Beard x Petite Plume White Short Set with Embroidery

Hot sleeper? Invest in the best courtesy of this sleek short set!

$118.00 See it!

Veronica Beard x Petite Plume Tonight/Not Tonight Sleep Mask

Swap this cheeky reversible silk eye mask around and it reads “Tonight.” The choice is yours!

$46.00 See it!

Veronica Beard x Petite Plume Silk Leopard Nightshirt

Leopard print is a necessary neutral, and this nightshirt is proof!

$185.00 See it!

Veronica Beard x Petite Plume Silk Leopard Pajama Set

If you’re in the market for a pair of holiday pajamas (or a lavish pick to gift your girls), this leopard set is the one to grab!

$295.00 See it!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more fabulous finds at Petite Plume here!

Still shopping? See more of our favorite finds:

