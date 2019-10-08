



During our transition into fall fashion, we’ve been almost focusing entirely on our daytime outfits. We’ve been stocking up on sweaters, scarves, tights and boots, and we’ll admit it: we’ve done a fine job of finding the best deals to keep us looking lavish for less. So what about when the day is over and we’re ready for bed — and what about those lazy weekends spent relaxing at home? Are we really going to deny our fabulous selves the chance to shine just because it’s nighttime?

We don’t think so! Loungewear is just as important to Us as streetwear, and no one does it better than Victoria’s Secret. The brand is having its incredible Fall Sale right now, offering major deals on everything from lingerie, to fleece, to yoga pants, to our personal favorite: pajamas! When we saw VS was offering 40% off pajama sets, we knew we had to run in and grab this pair we’d been eyeing. Now it’s our job to make sure you don’t miss out!

This Satin PJ Set is still fairly new, but it already has so many reviews, with shopper after shopper describing all nine available patterns as “gorgeous.” They’re even being called “sophisticated,” because why shouldn’t we feel fancy as we drift off to dreamland — or when we’re hanging out on the couch with the entire series of Friends waiting for us on Netflix? Shoppers also say these PJs are “light and comfortable” and garner “so many compliments.” There’s never been a better time for a pre-snooze or early morning selfie! #WeWokeUpLikeThis.

One reviewer said these pajamas make them “feel like a Real Housewife of every county,” which is possibly the highest praise we can think of. They said it’s so worth spoiling ourselves with this set — if that’s even how you would describe it. It certainly feels like we’re spoiling ourselves, but the price keeps buyer’s remorse out of the equation!

These pajamas are so silky soft. The satin fabric glides over the skin with a luxurious fluidity, making us look and feel like royalty even when we’re suffering from major bedhead. The top features buttons up the front, a chest pocket and a collared neckline, with a hem that hits down at the hip. As for the matching pants, they feature an elastic waist that sits comfortably and never, ever feels too tight!

One of the best parts of this PJ set? It’s available in three different lengths: short, regular and long. Silky pants aren’t easy to cuff, so the fact that those under 5’4” have a shorter option is amazing, and we love that those over 5’8” won’t be left with their ankles exposed to the chill (or the Boogeyman)!

Shoppers say this set is their “best purchase ever,” so whether we’re buying it for ourselves or starting early with our holiday gift shopping, we can’t go wrong here. Victoria’s Secret is even offering $15 off $100, $30 off $150 and $50 off $200 with code VSBONUS, but that ends today, October 8, so don’t wait up! We can even currently receive a $20 fall reward card with a $50 purchase. The deals are stacking up like crazy, but only for a limited time, so let’s get to it!

