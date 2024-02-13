Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With Valentine’s Day just about over, undergarment and lingerie stores are clearing out some (or a lot) of their inventory. Chances are, you’ve sifted through Victoria’s Secret this season in search of a cute set to wear for Valentine’s Day — because as we know, feeling your best starts before you put your outfit on — and maybe you found something, or maybe you didn’t.

If you did stock up for Valentine’s Day, that’s great, but you might want to close your ears for a minute — many of the panties, lingerie, bras, body sprays and pajamas that you likely purchased at full price just went on clearance, some for more than half-off! This is ideal timing for those who didn’t find anything for Valentine’s Day in their price range and are in the market for some new undies.

Related: 13 Free People Lookalikes That Nobody Will Know Are Half the Price We’re with you… we love Free People. Everything, from the styles and quality to the boho flare and versatility, is perfect — well, everything except the price. If the cost of a single sweater makes you flinch, we’re with you on that too! It’s hard to shell out a solid chunk of your paycheck on […]

We went through and found the most stylish, comfortable and versatile pieces Victoria’s Secret has to offer. Check out our 17 top bra, panty and pajama picks below!

Bras

Our Absolute Favorite: When you have to wear a bra but don’t want to feel like you’re wearing a bra, there’s no better option than this silky soft, breathable beauty. There are no wires, clasps or suffocating straps — just a stretchy material you’re going to want to sleep in.

Panties

Our Absolute Favorite: Just $4 for a cute pair of panties? Count Us in! The high-leg cut is ultra-flattering, shaping your behind and lengthening the legs. Hundreds of reviewers rave about the soft and stretchy cotton, fun designs and post-wash quality. We’re adding to cart!

Related: Happiness Starts With Your Feet — Here Are 5 Colorful Sneakers for Spring As we endure one or two more months of treacherous cold weather, we’re happy when we remember that spring — and colorful clothing season — is just around the corner. There’s no problem that a pop of color can’t fix! And what better way to spend these gloomy winter days than getting ahead and arming […]

Pajamas

Our Absolute Favorite: Elegant meets loungewear thanks to this satin slip. A lace cutout in the back adds a touch of flirty energy, while the stretchy satin material gives it a sophisticated flair. Grab it in black, porcelain toile or misty jade now!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us