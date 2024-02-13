Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
With Valentine’s Day just about over, undergarment and lingerie stores are clearing out some (or a lot) of their inventory. Chances are, you’ve sifted through Victoria’s Secret this season in search of a cute set to wear for Valentine’s Day — because as we know, feeling your best starts before you put your outfit on — and maybe you found something, or maybe you didn’t.
If you did stock up for Valentine’s Day, that’s great, but you might want to close your ears for a minute — many of the panties, lingerie, bras, body sprays and pajamas that you likely purchased at full price just went on clearance, some for more than half-off! This is ideal timing for those who didn’t find anything for Valentine’s Day in their price range and are in the market for some new undies.
We went through and found the most stylish, comfortable and versatile pieces Victoria’s Secret has to offer. Check out our 17 top bra, panty and pajama picks below!
Bras
Our Absolute Favorite: When you have to wear a bra but don’t want to feel like you’re wearing a bra, there’s no better option than this silky soft, breathable beauty. There are no wires, clasps or suffocating straps — just a stretchy material you’re going to want to sleep in.
- Sexy Tee Lightly Lined Smooth Demi Bra — originally $35, now $13!
- Shine Chain Strap Lace Push-Up Bra — originally $70, now $40!
- Smooth Straight-Neck Lounge Bra— originally $40, now $15!
- Cotton Waffle-Knit T-Shirt Wireless Bra — originally $40, now $24!
- Lightly Lined Strapless Bra — originally $50, now $30!
Panties
Our Absolute Favorite: Just $4 for a cute pair of panties? Count Us in! The high-leg cut is ultra-flattering, shaping your behind and lengthening the legs. Hundreds of reviewers rave about the soft and stretchy cotton, fun designs and post-wash quality. We’re adding to cart!
- Lace-Trim Smooth Shimmer Thong — originally $19, now $4!
- Lacie High Leg Brief — originally $13, now $4!
- Stretch Cotton High-Leg Brief — originally $11, now $4!
- Lace-Back String Bikini Panty — originally $11, now $4!
Pajamas
Our Absolute Favorite: Elegant meets loungewear thanks to this satin slip. A lace cutout in the back adds a touch of flirty energy, while the stretchy satin material gives it a sophisticated flair. Grab it in black, porcelain toile or misty jade now!
- Satin Plunge Lace Inset — originally $90, now $50!
- Modal Sweetheart Slip — originally $55, now $25!
- Cotton Short Tee-Jama — originally $45, now $22!
- Glow Waffle Long-Sleeve Sleepshirt— originally $40, now $25!
- Flannel Short Pajama Set — originally $55, now$27!