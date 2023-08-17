Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re anything like Us, your eyebrows have been through it. Whether you plucked ’em practically bare during the skinny brow trend or shellacked them down in the name of “brow lamination,” we totally get that they might not be looking as bold and voluminous as you’d like after all of that experimentation.

Instead of drawing them on or tinting them darker, however, there’s another option to get more natural, healthy-looking brows. In fact, it’s very natural — this option grows your own brow hairs back! Wizardry, you say? Well, maybe. But we found a top-rated brow growth serum on Amazon that promises just as much science along with that plumping pixie dust too.

Get the VieBeauti Eyebrow Growth Serum now for just $25 (was $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

The VieBeauti Eyebrow Growth Serum on Amazon is a little tube of sorcery that begins to grow back patchy brows after just a few applications. The serum is made from a combination of natural ingredients that, when mixed together, produce the perfect growing salve to bring back your banished brow hairs. These ingredients include Tuber Fleeceflower, which can help increase the production of brow hairs; Panax Ginseng root, which prevents hair loss; Water Lily, which promotes thick and shiny hair growth; and Blue Lotus (Jennifer Coolidge, eat your heart out!), which moisturizes and soothes the skin to prevent any irritation occurring during your brand-new brow growth.

With regular application, growth in your brows can be observed in just three-to-five weeks. It’s so easy to use — just clean and dry your eye area, brush a thin layer of the serum onto clean eyebrows with the applicator, and boom. That’s it! Best of all, the VieBeauti Eyebrow Growth Serum is now marked down 38% on Amazon, so you can snag a tube now for just $25 (previously $40)!

VieBeauti’s Eyebrow Growth Serum has earned a whopping 15,000+ perfect 5-star reviews from customers, who have shared their stunning before-and-after images documenting their brow growth journey. One shopper called the serum “amazing,” adding that after getting too much electrolysis in the eyebrow region, the serum has helped return their look to normal.

Others shared their before and after pictures, and the results are truly stunning. One 5-star fan wrote “These [pictures] are from a month apart, as you can clearly see my brows have tremendous growth and bushier haha — great product!”

Another thrilled customer raved about their “amazing results”: “The pictures speak for themselves! Top photo was taken Sept 10th, bottom was taken October 30th! Astounding results in less than 2 months! I do use it at least twice a day, sometimes 3! I couldn’t be happier with this product! Now I need to get the eyelash one!”

Have your own before-and-after moment and pick up the VieBeauty Eyebrow Growth Serum now on Amazon for just $25, while it’s still 38% off!

