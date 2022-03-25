Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have a confession: We’re a little bit addicted to beauty. Our shelves are stocked with every skincare product under the sun, from serums to scrubs. Just when we think we have everything we could possibly want, a brand drops a new product that we simply must have.

And when we have the chance to support a female-founded beauty brand? Game over. We’re buying whatever they’re selling! Skincare can cost a pretty penny, so we’re over the moon to share that Violet Grey just released an exclusive Woman Made beauty box. This collection is the ultimate product It-List, featuring nine essentials from iconic brands. And you can’t beat this price! Originally a $677 retail value, this Violet Box is only $340 — that’s 50% off! Read on to learn more about all the goodies inside.

Get the Violet Box: Woman Made for just $340 ($677 retail value) at Violet Grey!

The Violet Grey Violet Box: Woman Made has every beauty product you could possibly want. It’s perfect as a self-care bundle or as a gift for a loved one. Let’s explore what’s inside, shall we?

1. Shani Darden Cleansing Serum

Packed with hyaluronic acid, this hydrating cleanser is silky and lightweight. This serum gently removes makeup, leaving your skin soft and plumped. Perfection!

2. U Beauty Resurfacing Compound

Say hello to the debut hit from U Beauty! Formulated with retinol, vitamin C and antioxidants, this serum delivers brighter, smoother skin.

3. Mutha Body Contour Serum

You had us at contour. Mutha founder Hope Smith knows what women want — taut, toned skin. Having previously created pregnancy-safe products that combat stretch marks, she also launched this body serum that firms and smooths skin. Sign Us up!

4. Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Hand Cream

Marketed as “the hand cream that will get you carded,” this anti-aging product from Dr. Barbara Sturm is a game-changer. The rich cream reduces lines and dark spots while improving elasticity, giving you back your youthful hands in no time. You’ll basically be Benjamin Button-ing — aging in reverse.

5. This Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum

This bestselling serum is a cult-favorite peosuxr. Formulated with 22 plant-based active ingredients, this natural serum nourishes skin with its luxe oil texture.

6. Virtue Topical Scalp Supplement

This lightweight serum nourishes, boosts and fortifies your hair for a healthier scalp. Packed with vital nutrients, this nightly vitamin supplement creates stronger hair.

7. Susanne Kaufmann Oil Bath for the Senses

Treat yourself to some self-care with this soothing bath oil. Containing rosemary, lavender and patchouli, this oil calms nerves, softens skins and promotes blood circulation. Just light a candle and put on your favorite peaceful music, and you’re good to go!

8. vVardis Aletsch White Enamel Serum

Want some pearly whites? Created by Swiss dentists, this enamel serum fortifies, strengthens and whitens teeth in just one week. Get ready for a brand-new bright smile!

9. KNC Beauty All-Natural Collagen-Infused Lip Mask (5 Pack)

Pucker up for a plump pout with these collagen-infused lip masks! Your lips will feel fuller, smoother and softer after using these juicy masks, formulated with collagen, rose flower oil, vitamin E and cherry extract.

Celebrate the genius of female founders with this bomb beauty box from Violet Grey!

