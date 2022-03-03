Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Sandal season! It’s almost time to officially store our socks away for the spring and summer, book a pedicure and start rocking sandals every single day again. But how about we elevate your experience this year? It’s always nice to feel the fresh air on your feet, but after a few steps, sandals often leave our feet, knees and back wishing it were winter again!

Many sandal and flip flop designs are paper-thin and ultra-flat. They’re not about comfort or functionality at all — they do the bare minimum, and they’re often not too durable either. Ever had a strap pop out of a flip flop while you’re walking the city streets? Stub your toe when the front folds of the shoe under itself? Not fun! We’re done with $1 flip flops. There’s truly no going back once you’ve felt the heaven that is a pair of Vionic sandals!

These sandals caught our eye not only because of their cute design, but because they’ve accrued over 700 reviews on Zappos’ website alone. Shoppers say they’re “so comfortable right out of the box” and “immediately felt good on [their] feet,” even noting that they wore them “for hours” on the very first day.

Clicking through the reviews, we found shopper after shopper noting how these upgraded flip flops have helped with so many different issues: pronation problems, heel spurs, arthritis, plantar fasciitis, bunions, flat feet, hammer toe and more. Some say their podiatrist even recommended Vionic to them. It makes sense — these sandals have received the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance!

Shoppers also note how they love how these sandals “glam up the flip flop” look. They’re thong-style with a dainty bow detail at the top of the toe post, and they come in great colors and patterns, including glossy solids, floral, tropical, giraffe and cork. People say they’re even “cuter in person” and have deemed the design “current and classy.”

With a cushioned, microfiber-lined insole and a flexible, shock-absorbing EVA midsole, we can see why so many shoppers are buying these shoes for vacation, knowing they’ll be awesome for long walks in new cities and hanging out on the beach. They have “wonderful arch support” too — a Vionic specialty — plus a rubber outsole with a patterned tread for traction!

Countless shoppers say they “highly recommend” these shoes, and we’re in the same boat — hence why we’re here. Do your feet a favor and make these Bella II sandals a mainstay in your life…starting now!

