Every popular fashion category has its staple pieces that savvy shoppers need, especially while trying to build a new wardrobe of essentials. In the dress department, you need at least one LBD — and when it comes to elevated casual gear, a crisp white button-down is a must-have. But outerwear offers different options for each season, and this winter, we’re recommending a timeless peacoat!

No matter what’s currently trending in fashion, a peacoat is a reliable choice that stands the test of time. It dresses up casual outfits and pairs perfectly with formal evening wear, and this specific number from Wantdo is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a timeless winter jacket (and don’t feel like purchasing another puffer).

Get the Wantdo Women’s Double Breasted Peacoat for $76 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is a top-rated jacket on Amazon that reviewers keep coming back to. It has the ideal knee-length hem and a chic fitted design that’s both flattering and practical. The jacket is made from a thick and soft material that’s lined on the inside for a polished finish. It’s double-breasted, which instantly elevates its chic appearance — and it comes complete with deep pockets on each side of the hips. That’s always a plus in our style books!

We also love that each version of this peacoat comes with a matching thick belt that you can use to cinch in the waist. In fact, there are two ways to style the belt — either by using the plastic loop that comes with it, or by removing it and simply tying the belt in a knot. Versatility!

You’ll notice that there are button details all over this peacoat, which give it a more luxurious vibe. We would expect a jacket that looks like this one to cost at least $100 or even more, but luckily, it doesn’t. But don’t worry: According to shoppers, the quality measures up to the reviews. Pro-tip: Size up, especially if you want extra room for layering — an absolute necessity for the winter that we’re preparing to embark on!

