These Plush Slippers Are Durable Enough to Wear Outside — Under $30

Fun fact: Slippers don’t have to be worn exclusively inside the house. If they’re durable enough and built to withstand multiple surfaces, you can rock your favorite pair of slippers pretty much anywhere!

Of course, we’re not suggesting you don your house shoes for the office or a fancy dinner party. But if you’re just popping out for a quick trip to the store or even having a casual lunch with friends, why not be as relaxed as possible? This pair of slippers from WateLves was made to be worn in all circumstances — plus, shoppers say they’re some of the most comfortable slippers they own!

Get the WateLves Women’s Memory Foam Plush Fleece Lined Slippers for prices starting at $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

These slippers include memory foam in the sole, which is ideal for supporting the foot with plenty of plushy comfort. Unlike most slippers, they aren’t fully flat. These shoes have a slight heel, which provides ample arch support. The most important detail here is that the sole is super thick, which is why you can wear them outside with ease!

The design of these slippers is adorable. The outer part has a sophisticated cable knit layer, and the inside is lined with the best faux fur available, which peeks out of the top to create the upscale appearance.

If you already have a go-to pair of slippers, these will make a perfect gift for anyone who craves extra coziness. They’re super affordable, and have won over the hearts of so many reviewers — so they’re bound to be a hit! Plus, there’s no shame in snagging a pair of yourself — even if your slipper collection is already big enough. They will quickly become a staple in your winter wardrobe!

