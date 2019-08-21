These Delicious Packets May Keep You More Hydrated Than Water Alone





Our number one beauty tip, and basically overall health tip, is to drink water. No, more water than that. More! Keep hydrating! Water is so important when it comes to keeping our skin clear and our body looking and feeling its best. But is water enough?

We can’t go wrong with water, but the thing is, we could be going that much more right if we just gave our water a little extra boost. When we sweat or drink, for example, we lose electrolytes, and water alone doesn’t do the best job at replacing them. We could turn to sugary sports drinks, but we may just end up causing even more damage with them. What we need are these rehydration packets!

Aqua+ is a rehydration solution that claims to help us hydrate faster and better than water by itself. It’s available in two versions: Probiotics and Immunity, both of which have their own additional benefits. We can grab a 30 pack to start with of either, or bump it up to a 60 pack or 120 pack!

The Probiotics version is made to keep our gut healthy by delivering good bacteria into our microbiome. This may mean not only enhanced digestive health and a stronger immune system, but faster metabolism as well! Bye, bye, bloat! This solution combines electrolytes with probiotic strains Lactobacillus Rhamnosus and Bifidobacterium Animalis Subsp. Lactis, and it just so happens to also have a delicious strawberry lemonade flavor!

The Immunity version concentrates more on upping our body’s natural defenses so we can stay healthy and strong all year long. It contains electrolytes, of course, and seven essential vitamins, including C, B and D which may boost our energy, regulate our system and support cellular immunity. This version also has a summery watermelon flavor!

Both versions of Aqua+ are vegan and gluten-free, with no artificial flavors. You may have noticed that they do contain cane sugar and be thinking, “What gives?” But there’s actually an excellent reason. More Labs adds just the right amount of sugar so that when it combines with the sodium inside, it may actually speed up rehydration even more! Who knew?

Taking Aqua+ isn’t some complicated or tedious process. All we need to do is pour a packet into a glass of cold water and drink up! The recommended amount of water is 8 ounces, but as long as we’re taking the whole packet, we can add more or less water to suit our taste.

So we know how to take Aqua+, but when do we take it? The short answer is basically whenever. We can take it first thing in the morning to give ourselves a hydration boost to start the day, or we can take it any time throughout the day when we’re feeling sluggish or are experiencing dehydration effects such as a headache or dizziness. Speaking of headaches and dizziness, it’s also recommended to take it after drinking!

We can also take Aqua+ before or after working out, and it’s also highly recommended that we take it with us while traveling. Planes and differing altitudes can mess with our body, and sightseeing can take a lot out of us, but Aqua+ makes it so easy to stay hydrated! Drink up!

