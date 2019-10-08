Wayfair Has Mattresses Marked Down to $150, Plus Free Shipping and More





Feeling the urge to take a quick snooze? That’s the case for Us more often than not. Whether we have too much on our mind or drank a little too much coffee that day, it can be a struggle getting a good night’s sleep. When you add in an uncomfortable mattress on top of that, we’re bound for bloodshot eyes and aching backs for eternity!

When we replace that mattress with a brand new, top-rated one from Wayfair, though, it’s only sweet dreams from here on out. We’ll sleep even better knowing how much we saved! Wayfair is currently offering deals starting below $150 on top-brand mattresses, and that includes free mattress removal, and no, we’re not joking. So grab a pair of pajamas and a pillow and get settled in, because we’ve rounded up five of the very best sale picks that will have you never wanting to get out of bed again!

Wayfair Sleep Memory Foam Mattress

Is it even possible to have a deal better than this? This 10-inch memory foam mattress will contour to our body, relieving pressure and pain as we rest so we wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. One shopper said, “You will be so happy knowing how much you saved compared to higher-priced memory foam beds” — which is music to our ears!

See it: Get the Wayfair Sleep Memory Foam Mattress (originally starting at $300) starting at just $141 at Wayfair!

Serta 8″ Plush Innerspring Mattress and Box Spring

This cushy, breathable mattress features Serta’s gel-infused foam to “gently cradle your body” while you sleep. It’s plush, it’s hypoallergenic and shoppers say it feels like sleeping on “a cloud.” The fact that we’re saving over $100 on it doesn’t hurt either!

See it: Get the Serta 8″ Plush Innerspring Mattress and Box Spring (originally starting at $500) starting at just $380 at Wayfair!

Sealy Wave 8″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress

This velvety mattress comes in a compact box, but once we set it up, we’ll be able to see and feel its velvety softness in all of its glory. With different layers of foam and unbeatable airflow, shoppers are left speechless by its comfort, saying they “can’t explain” just how much they love it!

See it: Get the Sealy Wave 8″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress (originally starting at $326) starting at just $297 at Wayfair!

SleepTrue Alverson 13″ Plush Pillow Top Mattress

Do you get overheated while you sleep? Even if you ditch the blanket, your mattress may be the source of the problem. This SleepTrue one, however, has special gel technology to keep us feeling cool and dry while we sleep. Shoppers also say it has “just the right amount of firmness,” making it an undeniable top pick for a serene snooze!

See it: Get the SleepTrue Alverson 13″ Plush Pillow Top Mattress (originally starting at $465) starting at just $418 at Wayfair!

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14.75″ Standale II Pillow Top Firm Hybrid Mattress

This Serta Perfect Sleeper is another cooling mattress, so we’re already interested. It also has a pillowy top and a soft, antimicrobial fiber layer to keep things fresh even when we can’t manage that end-of-day shower right before bed. After sleeping on it, shoppers say they now “wake up ache-free and rested,” and there’s certainly no other way we’d rather wake up!

See it: Get the Serta Perfect Sleeper 14.75″ Standale II Pillow Top Firm Hybrid Mattress (originally starting at $650) starting at just $555 at Wayfair!

