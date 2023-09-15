Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know that fall is now sneakily the peak time of year for weddings, with The Knot reporting that 43% of all American weddings took place between September and November in 2022. If you’re anything like Us, you have several invites to matrimonial festivities this autumn — and you’re looking to make a splash at every single one of these celebrations!

We totally get it… and so we’ve gathered some of our favorite wedding guest looks from Amazon, Nordstrom, Walmart and Lulus which will help you make a fashion statement no matter what your budget is. From $15 to $259, we have you covered with this list of dresses and jumpsuits that will be sure to turn some heads from the ceremony to the last dance.

Amazon

1. Our Absolute Favorite: That’s a wrap on great looks at a great price! This velvet wrap dress is utterly made for fall and comes in a wild 58 different varieties for basically any style under the sun.

2. We Also Love: We adore a square neck moment, and this elegant tie-front/tie-strap formal midi dress is sure to flatter just about any silhouette.

3. We Can’t Forget: A bodycon dress always makes a statement, and this one is no exception. We particularly love this raspberry-pink shade!

4. Pleats to Meet You: It’s not just about the dresses — this elegant jumpsuit with wide, pleated bottoms is sure to turn heads.

5. Yas Queen: It’s a cape! No… it’s sleeves! No… it’s just a seriously cool jumpsuit that’ll make you look like you came straight from the red carpet!

Nordstrom

6. Our Absolute Favorite: A gorgeous guest at my own wedding wore a sparkly sequined jumpsuit to the festivities, and netted (deserved) compliments all night! Rock your own version of this stunning look.

7. We Also Love: Send hearts a-fluttering with this lovely flutter-sleeve midi dress, which brings an elegance to cottagecore style.

8. We Can’t Forget: This stylish wide-leg jumpsuit gives Fleabag vibes with a scootch less cleavage-baring.

9. Va Va Voom: You’re about to look incredible in this flamenco-style gown, which offers an Angelina Jolie-esque peep-leg moment while still providing plenty of coverage.

10. Eleganza Extravaganza: This flattering and elegant midi-length dress comes in a variety of colors and patterns and is perfect for the more conservative wedding guest — Mother of a Bride/Groom, perhaps??

Walmart

11. Our Absolute Favorite: The price is so right with this asymmetrical satin ruffle cami dress, which comes in shades of purple-pink, turkish coffee and racing red — all for under $30!

12. We Also Love: This smocked midi dress might provide coverage all throughout the torso, but for those of you who rock your arms proudly (can’t relate, but proud of you!), it’s an ultra-flattering look.

13. We Can’t Forget: For the more petite of us, this juniors-sized frock is an amazing “little black dress” find at under $15. Plus, the straps have cool hardware accents!

Lulus

14. Our Absolute Favorite: The name of this fashionable jumpsuit is truly apt — it really is something to behold! Be the belle of the ballroom in this sleek look.

15. We Also Love: Here’s another lovely wrap dress for ya, and this one comes in vibrant autumnal colors like dark green and burgundy!

16. We Can’t Forget: This one is really a quintessential wedding guest gown; hugging curves in all the right places and offering just the sleekest, most effortlessly stylish look.

17. Maxi-mum Style: You can’t go wrong with a maxi dress for a wedding, and this satin lace-up high-low number is totally gorg. The mustard yellow shade is breathtaking, and we also love it in slate blue!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

