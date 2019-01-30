Something Navy has been an Us reader favorite ever since the first collection launched last September and crashed the Nordstrom website. The brand founder and style influencer, Arielle Charnas, had already won the hearts of her Instagram followers thanks to her personal style posts. Her feed showed off a fine knack for selecting wardrobe staples that last for seasons and her Something Navy clothing brand did not disappoint.

We’re always keeping tabs on new releases from the brand and our latest obsession is the Something Navy Wrap Front Knit Top from the December collection! This is the perfect shirt to pull out whenever we want to dress up but need to feel warm and comfortable. But it’s also not so dressy that it won’t work for a casual ensemble, which means it’s the perfect versatile top we can always count on.

See it: Scoop up the Something Navy Wrap Front Knit Top for $65 while it’s available with free shipping in so many colors and sizes. Prefer a different style? Check out more wrap tops in stock at Nordstrom.

The Something Navy Wrap Front Knit Top comes in four colors and sizes ranging from XXS to XXL. The top has a fabric blend that includes an ultra soft rayon and stretchy spandex. We adore being able to dress up with the faux wrap style without having to actually deal with a fussy tie that actual wrap tops have. This V-neck knit top is easy to slip into and thanks to the simple design, the top is even easier to style.

We love that the design has a V-neck that doesn’t dip too low so the top is versatile enough to wear in professional settings with our dress pants, pencil skirts, blazers and flats. On weekends, we can also pull out another color to wear with our boyfriend jeans, slip-on sneakers and mini leather backpacks.

On days when we need to get dressed quickly, we can wear the grey faux wrap top over a leopard print knit pencil skirt with a croc skin skinny belt and a top handle bag.

The black version of the top is great to wear for an evening out tucked inside a sequin midiskirt or high-waist leather leggings and pumps. We could also wear it in an all-black look featuring distressed black skinny jeans, black ankle strap heels and a black leather biker jacket. For a more conservative yet trendy evening look, we can slip into a pleated snakeskin print maxiskirt with a black patent leather cross-body bag and chunky ankle strap heels.

The pink version of this faux wrap top would look beautiful in an all-pink monochrome ensemble featuring a satin pink A-line midiskirt, blush pink heels, a nude pink clutch and a matte pink lip color to top it all off.

We could also go casual and tuck our pink top inside a pair of high-waist acid wash jeans and slip into a pair of Ked sneakers for a simple, retro ensemble.

Shoppers who love wearing pastel hues in any season may fall for the light purple version of this faux wrap top. For a head-to-toe look full of different shades of purple, we can tuck the top into a pair of flared leg pants in a deep violet shade topped by a longline lavender wool trench coat and matching lavender pointed toe pumps.

For a casual and cozy winter look, we could also wear this beautiful top with a pair of classic blue skinny jeans, our favorite Ugg boots and an oversized fur-trimmed cardigan.

Shoppers who already own the Something Navy Wrap Front Knit Top vouch for how soft the fabric blend feels. They raved about how flattering the top looks on their bodies thanks to its draped upper portion and cinched waist design. Reviewers also appreciated that the top is true to size and fits the way it does on the model.

Fans also love that the wrap front knit top feels warm but is still thin enough to layer different outerwear on top of it. According to the reviews, the most popular colors ordered are pink and black. One shopper shared that this faux wrap shirt is a great alternative to the classic long sleeve T-shirts she already owns.

We’ll gladly scoop up the Something Navy Wrap Front Knit Top and make it our new go-to!

