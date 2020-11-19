Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The ritual of “getting coffee” certainly looks different lately. While we used to relish those quiet moments waiting in line for a cup of joe before a busy day at the office, we’re looking to minimize our time spent around strangers — and save a few bucks in the process!

The answer? Making our own coffee, of course. But stress not: There’s no reason for this to be a headache, thanks to Yes Plz. The Los Angeles-based company is changing the java game, offering new and unique blends of freshly roasted beans — straight to your doorstep.

Start your weekly coffee order at Yes Plz here — prices starting at just $17!

Founded by two coffee industry veterans, the key to the success of Yes Plz lies in the product’s quality. While grocery store and chain coffee shop beans may be sitting out for weeks, what you receive from Yes Plz will always be mere days old. In other words, prepare yourself for the ultimate in freshness.

Sourced from around the world, each batch of coffee delivers a high-end feel — right in your own kitchen. Best of all, there’s no need to ever go without: Yes Plz is a subscription service, and weekly rates start at just $17.

From single-origin roasts to flavorful blends, the curated selection of beans offers up convenience and value. Plenty of satisfied customers have taken to social media to express their enthusiasm for Yes Plz, and our guess is that you’re bound to feel the same. One particularly devoted bean queen noted that “the coffee is so good, [they] want to eat it with a fork.” Now that’s what we call praise!

After this year, we all deserve to decompress and wipe at least one worry from our list. As a strong cup of coffee sets the tone for the remainder of the day, we can guarantee there’s always a fresh pot in the near future thanks to this incredible option. Say yes, please to Yes Plz!

