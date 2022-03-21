This Faux-Leather Blazer Is the Trendiest Jacket for Early Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The weather outside is slowly but steadily getting warmer, and we’ve started to pack away our puffer coats and thick wool sweaters. But spring on the horizon doesn’t mean we’re ditching our layers just yet. This transitional time is tricky, and we need some lighter jackets that will keep us warm — but not cause us to sweat in the process.

Leather jackets are a great option, and right now, we’re on the prowl for stylish Y2K-inspired versions that will elevate our #OOTDs. What immediately came to mind was to pick up a leather blazer, and we found a stunning faux pick on Amazon that’s absolutely dreamy!

Get the Ynocfri Y2K Streetwear Faux Leather Blazer for prices starting at just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

This oversized blazer from Ynocfri is seriously on trend at the moment — peak influencer vibes. It almost looks like a men’s blazer, which is exactly the type of aesthetic we’re after. The design features a longer hem length, a notched lapel collar and two pocket details on the sides. You can choose between a selection of sleek neutral tones and some more colorful hues as well. We adore the more versatile staple shades, but we think the green and red blazers will add a bold touch to any wardrobe!

Get the Ynocfri Y2K Streetwear Faux Leather Blazer for prices starting at just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

There are countless ways that you can style this blazer. From more professional outfits, to even sweatpants and a crop top, adding this blazer can upgrade any ensemble to be a statement-making sensation! It’s a solid piece that will surely become a spring staple in no time. In fact, given the affordable price point and reported quality, investing in two may not be the worst fashion decision. Hello, Y2K fashion — we meet again!

See it: Get the Ynocfri Y2K Streetwear Faux Leather Blazer for prices starting at just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!