



We’re always trying to live our best lives, but it’s hard to know where to start. If you ask Us, we’d say to start with our closet. The right clothes won’t just look good on (though it is a major plus!), but leave Us feeling good too. They’re an instant confidence booster — one we’re always looking for.

Sure, clothes may be our gateway to feeling like our best selves, but they’re also a roadblock. Not all clothes are created equal, and we’re always looking to avoid any unflattering detours headed in the wrong direction. That’s why we’re here: to help everyone stay on the straight-and-narrow path by suggesting this top. It will smooth out any rough areas, leaving Us looking and feeling better than ever!

See it: Grab the Pearl Yummie Tummie 3-Panel Shaping Tank for $38 with exclusive code YummieUS20, available at Yummie!

If we could have everyone’s attention please! We have a major announcement! The time has come to present to everyone their new best friend: the Pearl Yummie Tummie 3-Panel Shaping Tank. It’s the permanent solution to all of those previous top-related issues of the past.

It’s impossible not to be jumping for joy over here! This top comes in two versatile shades — black and white. Truthfully, there’s no wrong way to go here. Both feature the same bra-friendly strap and patented design, and what’s better than that?

Maybe the fact that this 3-panel tank will smooth out our midsections? We all know how difficult that can be.

Often, we’ll slip on an undershirt beneath our T-shirts or button-ups in hopes of smoothing out our silhouette. Unfortunately, it ends up doing everything but that! It rolls up throughout the day, ultimately making our frame look bigger and bulkier than it originally was. Honestly, it’s everything but helpful, which is why we’re so happy to finally have this perfect piece.

This breathable cotton top is all about tightening things up! That’s why it’s made with the 2-ply center panel tricot. The level 4-firm compression will provide everyone with that much sought after hourglass shape, and our bodies will never look better. So much so, it’ll be impossible to want to wear anything but this shirt, either alone or under any cardigan, any day of the week. And why would we?

Don’t sweat over wearing anything but this piece! Especially since this top won’t just have Us looking cool but feeling it too…literally.

This top features a built-in Outlast temperature control that’s perfect for year-round wear. It will easily regulate our body heat and store it when we’re hot, as well as release it when we’re cold. Wow, we’re blown away by this, and we’re most definitely not alone in that! So many reviewers can’t get over how fabulous a feature this is.

One reviewer said she loved it so much she “wore it to bed” while another loved how it was “comfortable enough where she could still breathe.” Many others also loved this, with one mom-to-be deeming this everyone’s “must-have maternity” wear. She loved how it was stretchy and comfortable, but also incredibly chic.

Another reviewer said she loved it so much she couldn’t imagine life without it, and why would she ever? Her go-to-top happens to be 20% off, so it’s the perfect time to shop!

Not your style? Check out additional tanks and women’s clothing also available at Yummie!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

