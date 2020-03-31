The Ultimate At-Home Jumpsuit From Nordstrom’s Zella Line Is Now 40% Off

Remember when you used to crave those lazy days at home? All you ever wanted was some time to relax in your loungewear, falling in and out of naps on the couch with your favorite rom-com queued up on Netflix. But you were so go, go, go all the time, it was like you could never catch a break!

Until recently, of course. Suddenly, the world has been flipped on its head, and we’re stuck at home indefinitely with pretty much no reason to ever get fully dressed, put on makeup or feel any sense of urgency. Our biggest journey of the day is the one from the bedroom to the kitchen. It’s honestly tougher than we realized it would be, especially with no known end date — but we’re determined to #StayHome, and while we’re here, we might as well make the most of it with a cozy new jumpsuit!

Get the Zella All in One Jumpsuit (originally $79) for just $47 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Zella jumpsuit was recently marked down, and just in time. Shoppers say it’s “perfect for lazy days” and that with it, they have officially found “comfort nirvana.” Um, we want to join in on that party! The thing is though, even though this is loungewear, it’s nothing like the old sweats you have lying around. One shopper put it perfectly: “The waistband hits in just the right place that [it] makes it look like you tried, but the fabric feels like you’re not trying at all.” Now that is a vibe.

This All in One jumpsuit is super lightweight and made of super soft terry fabric. It’s sleeveless and has a relaxed fit with a neckline that straddles the line between a V and a scoop style. As mentioned earlier, there’s an adjustable drawstring at the waist to pull the look together and accentuate your shape, as well as ribbed, cropped cuffs that hit above the ankle, jogger style — plus pockets! It’s a totally cute look, and we see why shoppers are saying it “looks great paired with a denim jacket and sneakers” for when we finally do wear it out!

This jumpsuit is currently available in two colors, and both are equally marked down to now cost under $50. Blue Reef is a cool, soft shade that reminds Us of cloudless, 75-degree days, while Grey Heather is a medium grey that can be paired with seriously anything in your wardrobe. And hey, they’re both machine-washable!

If you’re lounging around 24/7 (even while you’re working from home), you might as well do it in the best loungewear, and this Zella jumpsuit is easily our top choice. Sizes are going quickly though — so don’t miss out on this markdown!

