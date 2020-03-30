These Slimming, Loose-Fit Joggers Can Be Dressed Up or Down

Think your athletic clothes can’t be dressed up? You may want to think again, because the athleisure wave has made leggings and sweats more stylish than ever. We’re all about comfy clothes and have embraced the trend to its full extent — especially as we’re spending an increased amount of time working from home.

However, just because we’re on the couch doesn’t mean we want to compromise on versatility. With that in mind, we tracked down a pair of lounge pants that you can easily upgrade to be chic and fashion-forward. Of course, we found them on Amazon — so they can be at your doorstep in a matter of days! These joggers from CRZ YOGA are everything and more, and we’re here to explain why you need them in your life!

Get the CRZ YOGA Women’s Double Layer Jogger Sweatpants with free shipping for prices starting at just $24, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as April 3, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

These easy, loose-fitting joggers are seriously comfortable. They’re made from a lightweight fabric that has the power to keep you cool when it’s warmer outside. We’re crushing on the high-waist fit and the mega-flattering wide waistband on these pants. They’re cut like any other classic pair of joggers — think wide-cuffed pant legs and a narrowing silhouette. They will accentuate your legs in all the right places, and shoppers are naturally raving about their “slimming” effect!

Get the CRZ YOGA Women’s Double Layer Jogger Sweatpants with free shipping for prices starting at just $24, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as April 3, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

You can score these pants in six subtle shades — all of which are stunning. If you have a more bold style, then there are two purple hues available. But if you prefer a simple look, get the classic black or navy options. There’s also a camo-adjacent grey that will pair well with everything you already own!

And when it comes to styling, you can either go casual or more glamorous depending on your mood. Rock these joggers with a basic sweatshirt or team them with a crop top and a jean jacket for a slightly upscale look. You can never go wrong with a pair of joggers, and we are living for this brand new option!

See it: Get the CRZ YOGA Women’s Double Layer Jogger Sweatpants with free shipping for prices starting at just $24, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as April 3, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from CRZ YOGA and shop all of the women’s activewear available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!