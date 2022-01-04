Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the benefits to having fitness-related resolutions for the new year is an excuse to go shopping. Quite frankly, we’re always down to pick up some new gear — especially from a brand as well-regarded and consistent as Zella. Their top-notch activewear is a favorite among shoppers, and Nordstrom is helping Us get into the swing of 2022 with an amazing sale on some of their bestsellers.

No surprise here: Much of their stock is selling out fast, but this jacket (which has been dubbed “perfect” by reviewers) is still up for grabs! Even if you’re not a traditional gym rat and just want a casual everyday jacket to rock on brisk days, this is a fantastic pick. Best of all, it’s also 35% off right now!

Get the Zella Women’s Improvise 2-in-1 Full Zip Hoodie (originally $149) on sale with free shipping for $97 at Nordstrom!

This zip-up hoodie is actually double-layered, so you’re essentially getting two jackets for the price of one. Shoppers confirm that each layer can be worn separately or together, which will provide the proper fit and feel for the climate you’re dressing for. The interior layer is made from a thicker knit material, followed by a windbreaker-style outer shell that can withstand wet weather. One reviewer said that the way this jacket is designed is “genius,” and we specifically love how the double-layer feature is suitable for taking this jacket into the warmer spring season.

In addition, the outer layer does have perforations in the material which provides breathability. Fully-insulated outerwear certainly serves its purpose, but if you’re leaving the gym after an intense sweat sesh, it may not be ideal. When it’s rainy in the winter, it still can feel humid — and this jacket is built for that transitional, occasionally confusing weather!

Of course, the black color available teams well with all of the leggings, joggers, sports bras and other tops that you already own. It will fit right in with your current athleisure wardrobe! As with all Zella products that go on sale, sizes will only be up for grabs for a limited time. While you still have the chance, pick up this jacket ASAP before it’s too late! Whether you’re buying it as a motivator to get you back into the groove of winter workouts or you just need a new jacket in your closet, this one will get the job done!

