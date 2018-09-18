This Reader Favorite Brand Just Came Out With a Comfy Pair of Lounge Pants

When it comes to leggings, we know you can’t go wrong with Zella. The exclusive Nordstrom brand makes the best styles for hitting the gym, lounging and more. Naturally, when the brand released a brand new “lounge” pant, we knew we had to share it with you!

The reader favorite brand just dropped a super chic Re-Covery Recycled Lounge Pant. The design is made of a soft recycled polyester and features a slit on the side of each leg that’s perfect for showing off just a bit of skin. The bottoms also feature an elastic waist.

While the style is intended for wearing while recovering from a workout, we think these will be great to wear out of the gym, too! Pair with your favorite white sneakers and hoodie for a comfortable look for running errands or just wear with a T-shirt at home for your next Netflix night in. The pants are so new to the Nordstrom racks that it doesn’t have reviews yet, but something tells Us it won’t stay in stock very long.

See it! Shop the Zella Re-Covery Recycled Lounge Pant at Nordstrom for just $69!

