New ink! Amanda Bynes added a trio of tattoos to her collection shortly after removing the heart-shaped one from her face.

The Amanda Show alum, 35, debuted the new artwork as she stepped out on Tuesday, March 29, for the first time since her conservatorship was terminated earlier this month. In the snaps, Bynes had the name Paul inked in a gothic font on her wrist, seemingly in honor of her fiancé, Paul Michael. It was joined by a bright red rose illustration and the word “d—k” in cursive on her bicep. The What a Girl Wants actor wore a white tee, green camouflage-print leggings and oversized sunglasses during her Tuesday outing.

Weeks before Bynes proudly showed off her fresh ink, she opened up about getting rid of her face tattoo.

“Tattoo removal progress,” the She’s the Man star captioned a March 9 Instagram video, revealing that the heart design had faded since she first got it in December 2019.

The California native — who also has a tattoo on her leg that says “See you on the other side” — recently celebrated a major victory when a judge officially terminated the nine-year conservatorship over her person.

Bynes was placed under a temporary conservatorship in August 2013 after a series of mental health and substance abuse issues. One year later, her mother, Lynn Bynes, was named the conservator over her daughter’s health care and personal matters. TMZ broke the news on March 22 that her adult guardianship was terminated.

The former child star petitioned to end her conservatorship in February, noting in a mental capacity declaration that she is mentally fit to care for her well-being.

“What’s up Instagram, Amanda Bynes here,” the Big Fat Liar actress said in an Instagram video earlier this month. “My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

Before the final decision, Lynn was on board with her daughter’s plans and filed a declaration of support.

“[Amanda’s] doing great both physically and mentally. It’s beyond gratifying to know her parents and of course [Paul] Michael are by her side,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “Her folks are very happy for her. They adore Amanda and always prayed and believed there would be an end to those dark and unhappy days when she was struggling. Seeing her display so much courage and heart makes them proud.”

