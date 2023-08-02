AnnaSophia Robb can still fit in her clothes from 18 years ago.

In a Monday, July 31 podcast episode of “Broad Ideas With Rachel Bilson,” Robb, 29, shared that she still can slip into her childhood movie costumes. “This last Halloween, I had my mom send me the ‘Samantha’ dress [from An American Girl Holiday],” she told Bilson, 41, and co-host Olivia Allen. “I wore my dress because I thought it was funny. And it still fits!” The co-hosts then enthusiastically asked Robb how old she was when she starred in the 2004 film. “I think I was 11,” she replied.

In the film, Samantha becomes friends with a servant girl, Nellie, who is played by Kelsey Lewis. The cast also includes Mia Farrow and Rebecca Mader.

In a since-expired Instagram story, Robb shared a photo of herself in the costume. In the snap, she rocked a brunette wig like the iconic doll and sported the same coiffure. She teamed the checkered dress with black stockings, combat boots and minimal makeup. “We need an American Girl Doll who…?” she captioned her post, inviting followers to poke fun of her look.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Bilson and Allen asked Robb if she played with the dolls while growing up. “I was an American Girl Doll [girl], but they were so expensive!” Robb answered. “I actually didn’t have any American Girl Dolls until I was in the movie.”

Since starring in the movie, Robb has added to her doll collection. In May 2021, she posted a carousel of images on Instagram, celebrating American Girl Doll’s 35th anniversary. In the first snap, Robb could be seen smiling at 10-years-old while receiving a Samantha doll. When fans swiped to the next photo, they saw a current image of Robb holding a lookalike doll on her lap.

“Here’s 10-year-old me on the set of SAMANTHA, freaking out over my brand new American Girl doll, Samantha Parkington,” she captioned the post. “Swipe to me now—still giddy over my lookalike American Girl doll.

While we love seeing Robb’s doll style, her personal fashion sense commands attention, too. Last month she took to Instagram to show off her whimsical style (with a dress from Dôen, which is also one of Sofia Richie’s favorite shops.) She twirled around a field in a mint green maxi dress, featuring floral embroidery, flowy sleeves and a black ribbon at her chest. To make the outfit even more fairy-esque, she twisted her blonde locks into a half-up ‘do with a matching black hair bow. Her bangs were parted down the middle perfectly framing her face.