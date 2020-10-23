Anne Hathway Doesn't Need a Red Carpet to Dress Up For 'The Witches' Premiere

No red carpet necessary! Anne Hathaway threw her very own premiere party for The Witches and her red gown is a thing of beauty.

On Thursday, October 22, the 37-year-old actress posted a picture to Instagram promoting her new HBO film. “No premiere, no problem,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I hope you all enjoy Robert Zemeckis’s reimagining of #TheWitchesMovie, streaming on @HBOMax today!”

In the accompanying image shot by photographer Greg Williams, the star of the movie dazzles on the roof of Harrods in a berry-hued tulle gown from Ralph & Russo, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. And just like any good premiere event, her hair and makeup pulled the whole thing together. She wore her dark strands pulled back into a flawlessly messy up’do courtesy of hairstylist Paul Gooch, while her sultrily glamorous makeup was created by makeup artist Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury.

The Witches is the newest film adaptation of the 1983 Roald Dahl novel, following the 1990 movie, which starred Anjelica Huston and Rowan Atkinson.

The Devil Wears Prada star has been teasing the HBO release all week, sharing behind-the-scenes pics from the set. On Monday, October 19, Hathaway posted a picture of herself from the makeup chair rocking a scary but also kind of fabulous look with sharp brows, a dark lip and fierce cat eye makeup. “Resting witch face,” she cheekily captioned the post.

Our favorite part of the snap is the inspiration board seen behind her, featuring all kinds of pictures including Gigi Hadid in a curly blue wig and Marilyn Monroe with her infamous blonde bob.

Then on Tuesday, October 20, she shared a time-lapse video of herself getting prosthetics done and boy, does it look like a tedious and claustrophobic process. She captioned it, “Everyone: It’s magic! Me:.”

