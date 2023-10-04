Why choose between wearing denim and a pantsuit when you can wear both?

Anne Hathaway stepped out on Tuesday, October 3 to promote her movie She Came to Me on Good Morning America in a one-of-a-kind outfit.

Hathaway, 40, posed and waved to photographers outside of the studio wearing a two-piece pantsuit from the American-Australian fashion designer Dion Lee’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

The pantsuit in question is a far cry from a typical power suit. While the top half of Hathaway’s jacket has the appearance of a regular black tailored blazer, it takes a surprise turn into a blue denim corset — affectionately dubbed “jorset” — at the bottom. Her pants have the same effect only flipped, beginning as a pair of blue denim jeans only to turn into regular black tailored pants at the bottom.

Related: Love at 1st Sight! Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman’s Relationship Timeline Straight from Shakespeare! Anne Hathaway met husband Adam Shulman and it was love at first sight — but their real-life fairy tale almost didn’t come true. “You know when you don’t know someone very well, you just meet them and you’re like, ‘Wow, you really have it going on?’… We hit it off immediately, but […]

Hathaway accessorized the bold look with dark black sunglasses, black chunky heels and thin hoop earrings. She wore her long hair in loose waves.

The film, which follows a creatively blocked opera composer’s journey to rediscovering inspiration, is scheduled to be released on October 6.

Sitting down with Good Morning America hosts George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts, Hathaway explained what viewers can expect of the new film. “A lot of times, people will talk about a film as a romantic comedy,” Hathaway shared. “This is sort of a ‘love comedy’ in that it’s not just about romantic love but it’s an ensemble film in which people experience love in all sorts of different ways.”

Later Tuesday, Hathaway channeled her inner Barbie to attend a screening of She Came to Me at the Metrograph movie theater in Manhattan. At the event, the Devil Wears Prada star traded in her quirky business attire for a sparkly sequin pink strapless dress complete with a flirty thigh slit and sparkly nude pumps.

Related: See Margot Robbie, Gabrielle Union, Halle Berry, More Nail the Barbiecore Trend Hot pink is in! If you’re looking for a color trend to hop on this season, the latest fashion craze is Barbiecore. Inspired by the beloved plastic doll, the style consists of wearing head-to-toe fuchsia looks — and your favorite celebrities are obsessed. Anne Hathaway proved Barbiecore is the “it” aesthetic when she graced the […]

Hathaway stayed true to her signature glam at the film’s screening with bold brows, black smokey eyeliner and a pink lip. She wore her chocolate brown hair loosely and parted down the middle.

Both of the actress’ outfits were put together by her stylist Erin Walsh, an LA-based celebrity stylist whose other clients include Sarah Jessica Parker, Kerry Washington and Ashley Park.

Hathaway and Walsh first began working together in the fall of 2019 and have proven to be a match made in heaven ever since. None of their looks have failed to impress fashion fans and critics alike.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

In November 2022, Walsh sat down with British Vogue to reveal the secret formula behind crafting Hathaway’s style. “We have so much fun with fashion and aren’t afraid to experiment,” Walsh told the magazine. “It’s about achieving that balance of effortless cool without rules – I call it ‘incidentally fabulous’.”

Of Hathaway specifically, Walsh added, “Annie is literally glowing. That doesn’t just come from clothes. It comes through stepping into your potential and embracing possibility.”