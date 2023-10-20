Bad Bunny officially showed off his new ‘do.

The 29-year-old rapper and singer (real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) gave fans a look at his buzz cut during a promotional video for Saturday Night Live on Thursday, October 19. In the clip, his hair was buzzed to his scalp — much different from his previous tight curls — and he teamed his new hairstyle with a manicured goatee. The “Titi Me Pregunto” artist topped the look off with a sheer, long sleeve T-shirt, rectangular eyeglasses, one diamond stud earring, one hoop earring and a gold necklace.

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny teased his haircut in his music video “Monaco.” At the end of the YouTube clip he rocked a shaved head, but later left fans confused when he was seen with curly hair underneath a baseball cap. Social media users then speculated that the hair was a wig, and he was waiting to reveal his shaved head in public.

In addition to showing off his new hair, Bad Bunny also referenced his romance with Kendall Jenner in the SNL promo After introducing himself as the host and musical guest for the Saturday, October 21, show, he and cast member Heidi Gardner participated in a quick skit.

“I’ve been meaning to ask you,” Gardener said, before getting distracted and swatting at an imaginary fly in the studio. “Oh my God, what is that?”

Bad Bunny then attempted to kill the fly, telling the actress, “Be careful Heidi, those mosquitos.”

Garner, who looked very impressed, concluded the skit by smiling at the rapper.

“Be careful 😉,” the SNL account captioned the video. Fans were quick to relate the skit to a similar moment he shared with Jenner, 27.

“He forgot the ‘mamiii,’” one fan quipped as another wrote, “Someone give the writers a raise.”

In August, Bad Bunny shared an Instagram Story video of himself attempting to reach out to a wild chipmunk. It also appeared as if he was with Jenner, who was heard — but not seen — in the clip.

“Mami, be careful,” he said as the two tried to approach the chipmunk. Jenner’s voice in the background then asked if the animal could be carrying rabies. He replied, “[No], the mosquitoes.” Though the pair have never commented on their romance, Bad Bunny and Jenner were first linked in February, when they met through mutual friends. They’ve since been seen kissing in public, enjoying concerts and basketball games together and more.

“Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman.