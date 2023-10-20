Bad Bunny’s Saturday Night Live teaser might be leaving Us subtle clues about his romance with Kendall Jenner.

SNL released the 29-year-old rapper’s promo clips on Thursday, October 19, as he prepared to take on double duty as both the host and musical guest alongside cast member Heidi Gardner.

“So, Bad Bunny, I’ve been meaning to ask you,” Gardner, 40, began before getting distracted by a mosquito buzzing around the studio. “Oh, my God, what is that?”

Bad Bunny — born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio — quickly lept into action. “Be careful, Heidi, the mosquitos,” he quipped, capturing the fly in his hands.

Related: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Relationship Timeline Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked a low-key romance following her split from Devin Booker. Jenner was seen with the rapper — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — for the first time in February 2023 when they were photographed leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills. The following month, Jenner and Bad Bunny were […]

The video concluded with a flustered Gardner wistfully looking at Bad Bunny after he killed the bugs in his hands.

The official SNL account teased, “be careful 😉,” in the caption of the teaser reveal — and fans were quick to theorize on its similarity to a video he previously shared with Jenner, 27.

Back in August, Bad Bunny took his Instagram Story to show off a wildlife visit. “Mami, be careful,” he quipped as the camera focused on a wild chipmunk.

An off-camera woman, who viewers quickly presumed to be Jenner, asked whether she should be worried about the chipmunk carrying rabies. Bad Bunny replied, “[No], the mosquitoes.”

Bad Bunny’s fans took to the comments section of SNL’s TikTok on Thursday to dissect the two videos’ similarities. “He forgot the ‘mamiii,’” one fan wrote. Another added: “Someone give the writers a raise. 💀.”

Related: Kendall Jenner Isn't Bad Bunny’s Only Public Romance: Dating History Bad Bunny may be making headlines for his whirlwind romance with Kendall Jenner, but it isn’t his first time dating in the public eye. While the rapper likes to keep his love life under wraps, he was in a long-term relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri when his star began to rise. “I met her at some […]

A third social media user replied: “Mama Kris [Jenner] came through for him lol.”

Bad Bunny and the supermodel have been linked since February when they were spotted packing on the PDA during a date night.

“Kendall has been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “Things were more casual when they first started dating, but after a short period of time she saw long-term potential in their relationship.”

The Kardashians star and Bad Bunny made their first public appearance as a couple at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show in September. Weeks later, their joint Gucci Valigeria campaign dropped, which even featured a pic of the pair cuddling.

Despite their flourishing connection, Bad Bunny and Kendall have not spoken about their romance at length. Bad Bunny described his preference for keeping his love life private in a recent Vanity Fair profile.

Related: Double Duty! Celebs Who've Hosted and Performed on Same 'SNL' Episode Being asked to host or perform on an episode of Saturday Night Live is a big deal in and of itself — but even more so when a star gets the chance to do both in one night. Harry Styles joined the impressive club in November 2019, making fans laugh in several sketches before crooning […]

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” he explained. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

Bad Bunny’s romance isn’t the only thing in his life that’s heating up — so is his career. His album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana dropped earlier the month ahead of his SNL hosting debut on Saturday, October 21.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“It’s crazy, but I’ve been enjoying the process [with] all the cast, the producers [and] the writers,” the musician gushed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. “The vibe is a very cool vibe, so I’m grateful and I’m very excited about this Saturday.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.