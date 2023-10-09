Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny proved they are one of Hollywood’s most stylish couples during their latest public outing.

The duo were photographed sporting all-black ensembles while attending a Luis Miguel concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, October 8. Bad Bunny, 29, paired his leather jacket and leather pants with a black and white baseball cap with a plaid cloth underneath. Jenner, 27, meanwhile, elevated her black tank and trousers by draping a bright red sweater across her shoulders. She completed the look with black sunglasses and a leather purse.

Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) shared a glimpse into their date night via his Instagram Story, posting a clip of Miguel’s MSG performance.

Before the Sunday night concert, Jenner was spotted filming a commercial around NYC. One day prior, she was spotted in Miami with Bad Bunny celebrating his seven Billboard Latin Music Awards wins. The rapper took home Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year and Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year at the Florida awards ceremony on Thursday, October 5.

Jenner and Bad Bunny’s latest outing isn’t their first concert appearance as they were caught on video making out at a Drake concert in August, which they attended with Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

“Kendall had an amazing time with Bad Bunny at the Drake concert and she feels very close to him,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on August 14. “Kendall has been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months. Things were more casual when they first started dating, but after a short period of time she saw long-term potential in their relationship.”

Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked dating rumors after leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant in February and haven’t been shy about their relationship in the months that followed. Bad Bunny even sported a necklace with a letter “K” pendant in tribute to The Kardashians star in August.

Don’t expect the pair to publicly gush about their romance, however. “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” Bad Bunny said in a cover story interview last month when asked about confirming his status with Jenner. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

Despite choosing to remain tight-lipped, Bad Bunny sat alongside Jenner in the front row of Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show last month and even referred to the model’s love of horses in the lyrics of his song “UN PREVIEW.”

The couple later made their modeling debut as the faces of Gucci Valigeria’s latest campaign. Bad Bunny was photographed giving Jenner a hug as she sat atop selections from Gucci Savoy’s luggage line.