Beyoncé blessed Us with not one but two jaw-dropping outfits while celebrating her Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere in London on Thursday, November 30.

After arriving at the Leicester Square Theater in an elongated blazer — which she paired with only embellished underwear — Beyoncé, 42, slipped into dazzling Balmain design that proved she is indeed an “Alien Superstar.” (The highly-anticipated event was also attended by Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, who both nailed the “Upscale Opulence” theme in glittering getups.)

The dress, which can also be considered a shield of armor, featured a circular breastplate covered in pearls and other beads that protrude outward. At the center was a cobalt blue gem surrounded by rhinestones. The piece then fell into an asymmetrical miniskirt.

Beyoncé complemented the look with velvet ballroom gloves, sheer tights and black pointed-toe heels. She opted for dangling earrings, soft glam and wore her recently transformed platinum tresses in a bouncy half-up half-down ‘do.

The fierce fashion moment wasn’t the only gift from Queen Bey. The Grammy winner treated fans to a new song, teased in the credits of the movie, which chronicles the development and execution of the Renaissance World Tour and is in theaters now.

Titled “My House,” and co-produced by The Dream, the track continues the disco era of Renaissance with a bouncy and lively beat as she belts, “Me and my thug bae got’ slide tonight (Slide tonight) / Call the paparazzi, ain’t got clips to hide tonight (Boom, pow) / Cash out this pain, call Lorraine (Schwartz).”

In addition to the tour, film and new music, Beyoncé has been busy racking up awards and expanding her business portfolio.

In February, she broke the record for most Grammy wins of all time with 32. In October, she officially introduced her new fragrance, Ce Noir, after teasing a haircare line in May.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” Beyoncé wrote alongside the beauty announcement at the time. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon.”

She added: “I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”