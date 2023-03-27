All in the past? Blac Chyna subtly seemed to dismiss her drama with the Kardashian-Jenner family in a new interview with a shout-out to Kim Kardashian.

Chyna, 34, wore a T-shirt baring a sultry photo of Kardashian, 42, from Dolce & Gabbana’s spring 2023 ad campaign during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked. In an Instagram video shared on Monday, March 27, the model shed light on her fashion choice.

“Well, I love Dolce & Gabbana but I wore this shirt today because I wanted to support Kim,” Chyna (born Angela White) explained. “She did a collaboration with Dolce and I respect it, and that’s Dream’s auntie.”

The Washington, D.C. native was referring to her 6-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian. The former couple’s tumultuous relationship came to an end shortly after Dream’s November 2016 birth.

Following her split from Rob, 36, the influencer took legal action against his family and alleged they were behind the cancellation of the twosome’s reality series, Rob & Chyna. She sued for $109,635,021 in economic damages and $36,000,000 in damages for emotional distress.

Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, along with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss the case shortly before it went to jury. Their lawyer Michael G. Rhodes called out Chyna’s “absurd” allegations in an April 2022 statement to Us Weekly.

The Selfish author was found not guilty of defaming Chyna before the official verdict was decided in May 2022. At the time, a judge ruled to dismiss the case and Chyna was not awarded any damages.

The family learned of their court victory while preparing for the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. “I’m just happy it’s over,” Kris, 67, told Variety ahead of the event, adding that “going through it” in the public eye was the hardest part. “I live in my faith and just hope that’s enough. … I’m glad it’s over for the girls. We’re here to celebrate.”

Chyna’s legal team, meanwhile, asserted to the Associated Press that they planned to “appeal on the remaining questions” left from the trial.

Following the legal drama, the Real Blac Chyna alum has not openly discussed where she stands with the Kardashian-Jenner family. In May 2022, she turned her focus on her next chapter.

“Born again on my birthday, 5/11/22 #newbeginnings,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself being baptized while wearing all white and being dipped into a swimming pool.

The Lashed by Blac Chyna founder has since gone on to document her journey to remove past cosmetic enhancements, including dissolving her facial fillers and undergoing a breast reduction.

“It’s not even worth it. I [got fillers] when I was so young, I didn’t give my body time to fully develop. Trust me, it’s going to come,” she said in an Instagram video earlier this month. “You’re going to get the snatched face that you need as you get older! Then when you get older, you’re going to be like, ‘Aw, I miss my baby face.'”