Hot mama! Blake Lively showed off her bikini body just two months after giving birth to baby No. 4.

“She sells seashells down by the seashore,” the Gossip Girl alum, 35, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 7, alongside a series of images of her and husband Ryan Reynolds, on a tropical vacation with the family.

In the sexy snaps, Lively rocked various pieces of swimwear that showed off her toned physique. In one photo, the Simple Favor star lounged by the pool in a black cutout number. Another selfie, in which she rocked a patterned bikini top and gaucho pants, highlighted the mom of four’s slim stomach.

The Free Guy actor, 46, also had his muscles on display during the getaway, donning a white tank top and rolled-up khakis while being playful on the beach.

The couple recently welcomed their fourth child in February. While neither Lively nor Reynolds announced their little one had arrived, the Shallows actress showed off her postpartum bod via social media while celebrating the Super Bowl that month. The duo — who tied the knot in 2012 — are already proud parents to three daughters: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

That month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair “couldn’t be more thrilled” with the addition to their brood — and that their older children already love interacting with their new sibling, whose sex has not yet been revealed.

“They all want to hold and cuddle the baby,” the insider shared in February. “Blake and Ryan knew this would be quite a transition growing their family to six now, but they’re all adjusting wonderfully. It’s a very happy time for all of them.”

Later that month, the Deadpool star gushed over how “excited” the twosome were to become a family of six.

“Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” he quipped during an appearance on CNBC’s Power Lunch. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. I think if we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble. But, yeah, it’s a zoo over here! This is my office here and, to be honest, I’ll probably spend the rest of my life in here.”

Us confirmed in September 2022 that Lively was pregnant with their fourth child after she debuted her growing bump at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City.

“Having children, for me, made me feel so much more in my skin,” the Betty Buzz founder previously told Forbes in May 2022 of motherhood. “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident — not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

Expanding the family is something Reynolds and the California native have wanted since they first tied the knot.

“We’d love to have a big family,” the Just Friends star told Details in August 2013. “We both come from big families — my parents did four, Blake’s did five. A lot of people say it’s crazy, but we’ll only know when we’re there, you know? We’ll walk through that fire pretty happily, I think.”

His wife echoed this sweet sentiment in Marie Claire‘s September 2014 issue. “I gotta get started,” the actress said at the time. “If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would.”