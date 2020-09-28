Blake Shelton on Gwen Stefani Coloring His Hair in Quarantine

Couple #goals! Blake Shelton let Gwen Stefani dye his hair during the COVID-19 quarantine and he “actually really liked it.”

The 44-year-old country singer virtually stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, September 28, recalling his hair adventures during lockdown. After all, who could forget the quarantine mullet?

But not only did Stefani, 50, cut his hair, but she also dyed it for him once he realized his salt and pepper hue had become purely salt. “I said, ‘Oh, God, when did this happen to me?’” He explained that before, he never paid much attention to his strands but once his hairstyles started making headlines, he couldn’t help but see the change.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s completely white! How have I not noticed this? I’m on television all the time. I’m on a show,” The Voice judge shared. “How did I not see that I look like a game show host all the sudden?’”

He decided to take matters into his own hands and ordered some Just For Men. Unfortunately, though, it didn’t quite work out. “I tried that for a while but I wasn’t doing it right,” he said. “It had too much color. It was like blue or purple or something.”

Thank goodness for the former No Doubt singer, who decided to help him out and do it right. At first, he didn’t care what she did because he wasn’t seeing anyone. “That was the time to mess around,” he explained. But he ended up liking how it looked anyway!

“I actually really liked it,” the “Austin” singer said. “I would have really liked it better if I had not gained 117 pounds during quarantine. I thought it made me look younger, but I was still just as fat. So now, I’m actually trying to lose weight.”

While the weight gain was an issue for him, the hair sessions with his misses were not. “I’m not opposed to having [Gwen] color my hair if it makes her happy,” Shelton said. “I’m cool with it.”

