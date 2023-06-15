Calista Flockhart stunned at the Wednesday, June 14, red carpet premiere of husband Harrison Ford’s new movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in a familiar outfit.

“#CalistaFlockhart heading to the Los Angeles premiere of #IndianaJones in the same golden yellow @ralphlauren skirt she wore to the Emmys in 1999,” Flockhart’s longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart wrote via Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes snaps of the 58-year-old Ally McBeal alum getting ready. “Cherish and rewear your clothes people! 😉😊💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 (and yes we’ve worked together that long!).”

When Flockhart initially wore the ensemble at the late ‘90s awards show, she paired the silk skirt with a white button-down that had been tied at her waist. The Closer alum — who was up for an Emmy Award that year for her role as the titular character in Ally McBeal — also accessorized the look with a delicate diamond choker.

For Wednesday’s Indiana Jones premiere in Los Angeles, however, Flockhart made a few wardrobe tweaks. The Supergirl alum swapped the white blouse for an off-the-shoulder black top and wore her now-brunette hair in a chic bob.

The Illinois native proudly stood by her husband’s side on the red carpet, holding hands with the Star Wars actor, 80, while celebrating his fifth Indiana Jones film.

“I’m very grateful that we get to do this and that we’ve rounded the corner and brought the character full circle,” Ford — who shares son Liam, 22, with Flockhart and four other kids from past relationships — told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “That’s very important to me.”

The Age of Adaline actor added: “I mean, what matters is the making of it. The process of making, that’s what really counts. That’s where we face ourselves [to ask] ‘Should we be doing this? Is this the right thing to do? Is this the best expression of this idea?’ We depend on the audience. I work for them. I work for all of you, so if I make you happy, it makes me happy.”

Ford —who has played the title archeologist since 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark — also finds joy in his relationship with Flockhart, whom he started dating in 2002.

“Don’t talk,” the Call of the Wild star told Parade in February 2020 of the secret to his lasting marriage. “Nod your head.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — which costars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas — debuts in theaters on Friday, June 30.