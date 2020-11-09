Watch Cardi B Unbox Her Insanely Over-the-Top Reebok Press Mailer

OMG! Cardi B just showcased the insanely over-the-top mailer that’s being sent out to fashion editors, influencers and other VIPS for her Reebok collaboration and it’s wild. After all, what would a Cardi B launch be without impressive theatrics?!

On Sunday, November 8, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to show off the crazy Reebok delivery. “Wow ! Wow ! I love my @Reebok collab packaging,” she wrote alongside the video. “I never seen it in person.”

In the one-minute clip, two women in matching black jumpsuits arrive in a “B”-shaped car, which opens up in the back to roll out a pink carpet. They then proceed to pull out a huge “B”-shape box that, when unzipped, a tongue falls out to reveal a pair of sneakers from the upcoming collection.

“Fire,” she exclaims as she picks up the kicks to give viewers an up-close look at the super cool design. “Oh my god, I wish I had lights in this b–ch.”

Though this is the first time she’s seeing it, these will be dropped off to everyone else on the list starting Monday, November 9. “I love it !I hope you guys love it.”

So far, we’ve only seen Justine Skye post something about her delivery, but we’ve got our eyes peeled!

Back in October, the Grammy winner announced the collaboration with Reebok, dropping a limited-edition sneaker in honor of

her 28th birthday. “I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!!” she wrote in a post promoting the launch ahead of herLas Vegas birthday celebrations. “As my birthday

gift to my loyal fans I’m dropping limited pairs TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST on Reebok.com.”

Not surprisingly, these Club C Cardi sneaks sold out in less than 18 hours. If you missed out last time, mark your calendars for Friday, November 13! And in the meantime, enjoy watching A-listers receive the wild press mailers.

