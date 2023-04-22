Fashion experts! Celebrity stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo exclusively gave Us the low-down on styling their A-list clientele — which includes Kourtney Kardashian, Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Rae and more.

“We really try to enhance their personality and the direction that their current art is in,” Chenelle explained to Us about the sisters’ approach to dressing stars while promoting their partnership with Olay. “It’s important to keep their vision alive and we’re all about supporting their vibe that they’re trying to give to the world.”

One of the fashion gurus’ most talked-about looks was the “Good 4 U” singer’s ensemble at the 2021 American Music Awards. Chloe and Chenelle styled Rodrigo, 20, in a sheer gown by David Koma. The frock perfectly embodied the “Drivers License” artist’s personal style, coordinating with her signature lavender color used in her debut album, Sour. The stylish sisters went on to slay with Rodrigo’s outfit at the 2021 Met Gala later that year. For fashion’s biggest night, the brunette beauty rocked a Saint Laurent catsuit finished with see-through lace details and a feathered neckline. She paired the sheer garb with a slicked-back bun and diamond earrings and bracelets.

In addition to knowing the perfect ensembles for the red carpet, Chloe and Chenelle are all about comfort when it comes to concert fits this festival season.

Chloe shared that her 2023 Coachella ensemble consisted of a “high boot” and “short shorts.” She teamed the number up with a “long sleeve top and a jacket” to keep warm at night. Overall, she explained, “being yourself” and “wearing something that you’re gonna be able to be in all day” is what’s most important for a foolproof outfit at the Indio, California Music Festival.

While fashion statements can be all the talk during festival season, the key to a perfect night is long-lasting skincare. The celebrity stylists partnered with their go-to skincare brand, Olay, to ensure their skin would glow and stay hydrated in the desert at Coachella, which extends into the weekend of Friday, April 21.

The stylists agreed that the brand’s Hyaluronic Acid Body Wash and Lotion duo kept their skin protected from the “dust and the sand” that blow “in your face” at the festival. A personal favorite of Chloe’s, “the Hyaluronic body lotion is seven layers deep, [so] I know it’s long lasting,” she told Us. The style experts revealed that they packed the lotion for their clients at the festival as well.

Chloe’s favorite aspect of Olay’s skincare? “It feels natural,” she explained.