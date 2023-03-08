When it rains, it pours. Christian Siriano is in crisis mode after a pipe busted in his design studio, damaging gowns ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12.

The Project Runway alum, 37, shared footage of the disaster via TikTok on Monday, March 6, writing, “When it’s 6 days before the Oscars and it’s raining in my studio because a pipe burst.” He continued: “Hope these gowns are ok! Wow … happy Monday to us.”

In the clip, extensive water damage is seen throughout the building as his staffers worked to salvage sketches, vision boards, garments and more.

Siriano also opened up about the catastrophe via Instagram on Monday, revealing that “only a few dresses” were “ruined,” adding “#SAVETHEGOWNS.”

The Maryland native’s comments section quickly filled with words of encouragement from his fans and famous friends, who assured the designer that he will “make it work,” a nod to his Project Runway mentor Tim Gunn’s famous phrase.

“Oh no, I’m so sorry boo. You are a literal spell caster with that needle and thread,” MJ Rodriguez gushed, as United Airlines chimed in with: “Those pipes got nothing on you — you got this!! We’ll see you soon.”

Another follower added, “Siriano, let me remind you of your genius. You created an entire collection in your tiny NYC apartment for the Bryant Park Project Runway Fashion Show and went on to win with the most amazing fashion’s I’d ever seen to date!”

Siriano’s fashion house has been tapped by Hollywood’s biggest names throughout the 2023 awards season. Laura Linney dazzled in a sparkly off-the-shoulder number by Siriano at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 26, and Angela Bassett stunned in a strapless peplum gown from the luxury label at the 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 15. Quinta Brunson was sensational as she showed off Siriano’s skills in a pink and black tulle masterpiece at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 10.

Additionally, the fashion guru — who has earned a reputation for looks that celebrate women’s bodies — has created works of art for Kate Hudson, Ashley Graham, Mariska Hargitay, Janelle Monaé and more — and he has no plans on slowing down.

“I’ve been really trying to bring … I’m bringing back this idea of a return to glamour. I’m really focused on that,” he told Us Weekly exclusively during New York Fashion Week on February 16. “Clothes can be very emotional for people, and I want to continue to do that and build on that and grow … I want people to be overdressed. I want to bring even more drama.”