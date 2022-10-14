Too hot to handle! Singer Ciara posed topless underneath leather overalls in a sexy new reel.

The “One, Two Step” singer, 36, posted the clip via Instagram on Thursday, October 13, which showed off her black leather overalls with no top underneath.

Her platinum blonde hair was styled in a high bun with her bangs perfectly framing her face, and she paired the outfit with gold earrings, layered necklaces and bracelets for some extra bling. Her smokey eyeshadow look matched the black leather fit and was completed with a light lip gloss and natural-looking face makeup.

In the video, the “Like a Boy” singer showed off her bare back in the overalls, which was covered with two thick leather straps. She sported black leather combat boots to finish the edgy look.

“Omg so gorgeous,” Designer Michael Costello commented. Her makeup artist, Yolonda Fredrick, showed her support by writing “Serve” alongside a fire emoji. “Look at those abs 😍,” another fan praised, while one more user commented, “Girlllll u baddddd.”

Ciara has never shied from bold fashion choices. In August, she shared a post via Instagram of herself styling a lime green blazer with matching shorts and showed off some cleavage. She paired the vibrant look with bright pink stilettos and stunning silver jewelry.

The Texas native is also no stranger when it comes to posing topless. In September, Ciara launched her skin care company, OAM (On a Mission) Skin. In the photo she posted via Instagram, the pop star’s skin was glowing while she posed topless. She flaunted her natural beauty with a no-makeup look and was adorned in gold necklaces and bracelets. Her long hair fell straight down her back, and she looked as stunning as ever.

The “Goodies” singer keeps fans excited by changing her hair color on the regular and can easily rock all colors and styles. She’s tried out blonde hair, red, bright orange, and even pastel pink.

“@OAMskin is available TODAY at oamskin.com and is a dream come true! I am On A Mission to bring you the very best of clinical-level skincare, but make it simple!” She gushed.

The “Better Thangs” performer continued to explain how her company came to be: “I spent the last 2.5 years working with a leading pharmaceutical lab and dermatologists to perfect OAM.” She explained how she wanted the line to be “made for all skin tones and types!”

Her products include everything from cleansers and moisturizers to brightening pads. They retail from $28 to $160 for the sets.