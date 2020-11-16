OMG! Courteney Cox shared the most hilarious selfie while getting a little beauty treatment.

On Sunday, November 15, the 56-year-old posted a pic to Instagram of herself while microblading her eyebrows. “Had my eyebrows microbladed,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Too much?”

The stars didn’t think so! Tons of A-listers chimed in on the comments, such as Lily Collins and Gwyneth Paltrow, who posted a series of encouraging heart and laughing emojis.

Others praised the Friends alum. “I think it’s perfect ❤️,” Michelle Pfeiffer wrote. “Smoke show,” commented Kate Hudson and “More,” wrote Sean Hayes. “Hahaha nope spot on,” Brandi Carlile posted.

Then there were other celebs who couldn’t wait to get in on the joke, writing that they didn’t notice anything off. “I don’t see the difference,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson joked. “Wait! What?? I see no difference! 💋” Kathy Najimy posted.

“I’m not seeing anything different than normal,” Geoff Stults wrote. “Am I missing something?”

However, our favorite comment came from Schitt’s Creek actress Sara Levy, who hilariously wrote, “Dad?” Of course, she’s referencing her father Eugene Levy’s legendary dark, thick brows.

The microblading was done by microblading artist and owner of cosmetic tattoo studio, Audrey Glass. She reposted Cox’s selfie to her Instagram Story, writing, “Nothing like a client who has a good time with the process!” Then she responded to Cox’s question, “Is there such a thing as too much brows?!” Honestly, in this day and age, not really.

Microblading is favored by many celebrities, from Serena Williams to Tori Spelling. Back in August, Spelling shared a before-and-after pic of her brows, praising the microblading process. “Ok, I finally took the BROW PLUNGE. I know sooooo many people who have tried #microblading but honestly I was terrified to do it,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

But after over-plucking throughout the ‘90s, she decided to give it a go. “Who knew brows could literally boost your self confidence! I feel so good about myself right now. Thank you my friend! So natural. So easy. So brilliant.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)