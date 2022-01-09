Loving their new ink! Hours after Us Weekly confirmed that Demi Lovato had returned home from a secret rehab stay, the musician debuted a fresh tattoo on their shaved head.

“Saturday, 2:35 Pm,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” crooner, 29, captioned an Instagram Story selfie on Saturday, January 8, tagging artist Dr. Woo (real name Brian Woo) in their post.

Lovato’s selfie showed Woo, 33, hard at work inking a new tattoo, which is located on the side of the star’s temple. Nearly 30 minutes later, the image was completed as Lovato gushed over Woo’s handiwork of a big, black spider.

“By @_dr_woo,” they wrote via a second Story slide, showing off their recently buzzed hair. “Now @alchemistamber come fix my hair pleeeease.”

The Camp Rock star later clued in social media followers regarding the meaning of their new tattoo, sharing a quote: “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our place in this world.”

Lovato captioned the social media upload with a black heart and slide emoji. The Disney Channel alum has a growing collection of tattoos, which they first started when they were 16.

“Do you count the ‘Stay’ and ‘Strong’? Do you count the individual birds?” Lovato admitted during a July 2014 interview with iHeartRadio that they had already lost count of the number of tattoos they had amassed over the years. “It could be 10. It could be 26! I have a very, very high pain tolerance.”

Amid the former child star’s ongoing addiction struggles, they completed another stay in rehab shortly before the holidays late last year.

“Demi will have a sober living companion [with] them during this transition,” an insider exclusively told Us on Saturday, hours before the Grammy nominee unveiled the new tattoo. “It was their decision to go back to rehab.”

Lovato’s rehab confession comes months after they confirmed that they were no longer “California sober.”

“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” the Unidentified star captioned an Instagram Story post in December 2021. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

Lovato had previously admitted that they did not completely cut out marijuana or alcohol following their 2018 overdose and subsequent hospitalization.

“I called [my recovery case manager, Charles Cook] and was like, ‘Something’s not right. I’m living one side of my life completely legalizing and this other side following a program that’s telling me if I slip up, I’m going to die,’” Lovato explained during a March 2021 interview with Glamour. “A one-size-fits-all solution does not work for everybody. Any path that is right for someone else does not mean that it is an effective, meaningful, safe path for you. … What I’m encouraging people to do is just make choices for themselves. Autonomy, for me, is what changed my life.”

Us confirmed in July 2018 that the “Confident” performer was hospitalized after overdosing, less than one month after they announced they had relapsed after six years of sobriety.