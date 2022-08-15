Sizzling! Demi Moore Flaunts Toned Physique in Hot Pink Bikini: Pic

Beating the heat! Demi Moore flaunted her toned tummy and sizzling swimsuit style while spending the final days of summer abroad.

“Soaking up summer,” the 59-year-old actress wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 15, alongside a snap from her ocean-filled getaway.

The G.I. Jane actress revealed her slim and tan figure while wearing a hot pink bikini. Moore topped off her boat look with a yellow, unbuttoned shirt as a coverup and aviator sunglasses.

The Ghost star’s eldest child, Rumer Willis, was quick to praise her mom for her killer body, writing, “You’re such a hottie mama, my god.”

Moore — who shares daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, with ex-husband Bruce Willis — also got some words of encouragement from Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis. The 44-year-old model, who married 67-year-old actor in March 2009, has always been close with her husband’s ex-wife and three girls.

“And it looks good on you! 🔥😍,” the mother of two, who shares Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with the Die Hard actor, commented, referring to Moore’s suit choice. (Bruce and Moore, for their part, split in 1998 after 11 years of marriage.)

Moore’s swimsuit snap came just days after she cooled down with a popsicle in Montreuil, France, while working on a new project. “Friday ice cream break on set — best way to beat the heat 🍦 Thank you @glacesmartinez!” the Indecent Proposal actress captioned a photo of her sweet break on Friday, August 12.

Earlier this summer, Moore collaborated with Andie Swim for a vintage-inspired bathing suit collection, which she has proceeded to model on social media. She shot the campaign in Marseille, France.

“As a supporter, investor, and long-time fan of @AndieSwim, I couldn’t have been more thrilled when founder @MelanieTravis asked me to co-design this collection,” the New Mexico native wrote via Instagram in July. “Creating these pieces was so much fun and I hope you love them as much as we loved making them!”

One month prior, Moore and boyfriend Daniel Humm traveled throughout Paris and visited Versailles and the 2022 French Open finals. “Paris is always a good idea. @demimoore,” Humm, 46, captioned a cozy Instagram snap with his love in front of the Eiffel Tower in June.

That same month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the happy couple were “still in the honeymoon phase” after sparking romance speculation in March. Us confirmed in April that they had become an item.

“Demi and Daniel have gotten a lot more serious and are spending way more time together,” the insider told Us in June, explaining that the actress and the chef see each other “two weekends a month on average but sometimes more.”

