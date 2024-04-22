Jason Kelce‘s style may have influenced one of Taylor Swift‘s looks for the artwork of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Kelce, 36, is famously a flip-flop enthusiast. So it made sense for fans to tag him after one Swiftie posted a photo of the singer, 34, wearing her own sandals with a long black maxi skirt and black tube top.

“not her wearing flip flops in this pic 😭,” the original poster captioned the snap via X on Saturday, April 20. Swift was styled by Joseph Cassell for her TTPD photo shoot, which was captured by photographer Beth Garrabrant.

Another fan quoted the post on Sunday, April 21, adding, “oh no what did you do @JasonKelce?!”

The retired football player liked the post, which isn’t surprising considering how he loves the breezy footwear. In a November 2023 episode of his podcast, “New Heights,” Jason’s brother Travis Kelce — who is dating Swift — teased him about wearing flip-flops before their teams played each other on November 20.

“I wear flip-flops all the time,” Jason, who has since retired from the NFL, told Travis, 34. “I don’t even know why this is newsworthy. It’s my go-to.”

He added, “I don’t like bending down to put socks on. It’s easier to slide them puppies on and head out the door. I am outside for a maximum of 10 seconds.”

Jason couldn’t understand the outrage about his warm weather footwear. “People are like, ‘How could you survive out there in the cold?!’ I’m like, ‘Lady, I was at a hotel. I walked into a bus. Do you think I’m trenching through the city of Kansas City in flip-flops?! No!’ If I was doing that, I wouldn’t wear flip-flops,” he said while Travis laughed.

“So you didn’t even pack a pair of shoes?” Travis asked, to which Jason replied, “No. I pack light. I got a toiletry bag [and] shorts to sleep in.”

Jason even wore his beloved sandals to the red carpet premiere of his Prime Video documentary Kelce in September 2023 — but he didn’t necessarily plan to be so casual.

Travis hilariously trolled Jason for wearing shorts and flip-flops to the premiere during a fall episode of their podcast. “You really got dressed up,” Travis quipped.

Jason explained that he was going to wear jeans, but wife Kylie Kelce was “running late” and “forgot” his pants at home.

“Why didn’t Jason bring jeans for Jason?” Travis asked.

“Because I was at football, and I needed the jeans for after football,” Jason said. “I’m not gonna wear jeans all day. That doesn’t sound fun. I’m realizing now that I probably can’t blame Kylie for this. Yeah, I wore shorts and sandals.”

The then-Eagles center admitted that as the mom of their three children, Kylie may have had some more pressing tasks ahead of the big night. “She was too busy getting the entire family situated with the babysitter, and then getting herself ready and making sure her parents are with her,” Jason said.