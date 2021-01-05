New look for the new year! Dua Lipa looks nearly unrecognizable rocking a blonde pixie cut on the cover of British Vogue but we’re kind of loving it.

On Monday, January 4, the 25-year-old hitmaker shared her February 2021 cover of U.K. publication in an excited Instagram post. “Kicking off 2021 like the true chameleon that I am,” she wrote in the accompanying caption, before thanking the editor in chief Edward Enninful. “I will never forget all the love & support you have given me throughout my career and for giving me my 2nd @britishvogue cover!! 🤍🤍🤍 this was such a dream come true and I feel lucky to have worked with some real legends on this one 🦋 .”

Though the “Don’t Start Now” singer may not be afraid to change up her hair (as she proved during the COVID-19 quarantine), this particular style seems to be a wig, courtesy of hairstylist Shon Hyungsun Ju. The beautiful black Giorgio Armani dress was styled by Kate Phelan while the cover itself was shot by Emma Summerton.

To maintain Lipa’s fierce elegance on the cover, makeup artist Lisa Eldridge created a stunning, smoldering look with standout dark brows and plump lips. Meanwhile, her nails were done by her go-to London-based nail artist Michelle Humphrey.

In the accompanying interview by Yomi Adegoke the “New Rules” songstress spoke about her love of fashion that’s launched partnerships with Pepe Jeans, Puma and YSL Beauty. However, she revealed that she would like to take this passion to another level, becoming a designer.

“I’d love to do something fun in terms of fashion,” she told the publication. “At the moment, my focus is music, but I want to be able to branch out and do something else. I would love to start a brand at some point, even if I start off really small. I have to take it in baby steps.”

But for now, she said she’s driven to make her career work in the music industry. “For women, it’s a lot harder to solidify yourself as an individual in music. In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to prove ourselves so much to the point that maybe we run ourselves into the ground of being like, ‘I must be heard.’ But that is the world we’re in right now.”

She continued, “I like to prove that I can do it. I’m stubborn.”

