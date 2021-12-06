The perfect holiday gift! After their unique KN95 masks were worn by Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and more, evolvetogether is rolling out a new beauty and personal care collection.

The product line, which launched on Wednesday, December 6, has a clean formula that focuses on sustainability with packaging that can be reused, refilled, dissolved or recycled. Among the new items are the brand’s refillable Hand Sanitizer Starter Set, Hydrating Hand Cream and Natural Deodorant in a variety of scents, inspired by specific locations across the world.

The Hand Sanitizer Starter Set, which is inspired by Surfrider Beach in Malibu, comes in a citrus based scent and has four plant-based ingredients that help fight 99.9% of common germs and bacteria.

The Hydrating Hand Cream introduces a non-greasy formula that utilizes vitamin B to leave users’ hands feeling nourished and moisturized. The scent options include Natural Spice (inspired by Cuba’s Playas del Este) and Modern Rose (based on the Princess Grace Rose Garden in Monaco).

The Natural Deodorant boasts a water-based formula that helps naturally absorb sweat while also sooting the irritation that comes from shaving. It is available in three scents: Havana (a woodsy aroma that is inspired by Plaza de Armas in Havana, Cuba), Monaco (a floral scent based on Salle des Etoiles) and Tulum (a fresh earth scent that pulls inspiration from Playa Paraíso in Tulum, Mexico).

These new products join evolvetogether’s existing line of KN95 masks, which featured six layers and double filtration to keep patrons safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Garner, Olivia Wilde, Emily Ratajkowski, Vanessa Hudgens and Sarah Paulson were all spotted wearing the stylish masks.

Founder Cynthia Sakai previously highlighted the hard work that went into creating the wildly popular masks.

“Since day one, our focus has been on performance-tested quality because people’s health is at stake,” Sakai, 39, said during an interview with Fortune in January. “I’m from New York City and saw firsthand the tragic effects of COVID-19’s first wave. It was a real moment of crisis, and everyone was either in shock or finding a way to help.”

Sakai also detailed the process of making a product that prioritized safety without the “misinformation and price gouging” she saw happening across the market.

“We knew mask wearing was super important … [but] affordable, tested medical masks just didn’t exist for consumers,” she added at the time. “Cloth masks didn’t offer the same levels of protection, and medical masks looked super clinical. There was a real need for affordable, easy-to-wear and stylish masks that actually worked.”

Later in the year, the businesswoman opened up about how her company made sure to use clean ingredients to create valuable products.

“We’re not about whims, trends or making products for the sake of making them. We are about making the best possible version of a daily essential that performs how we promise, has a clean aesthetic and makes a positive impact,” she detailed to Vimeo in October. “Everyone around the world uses daily essentials in some shape or form — which of course, adds up to a lot of waste and subpar product experiences. But we think if done right, it could add up to a lot of opportunity to make a positive impact on people and our planet.”

