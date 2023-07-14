Florence Pugh became Emily Blunt‘s fashion hero at the Oppenheimer premiere on Wednesday, July 12.

While on the red carpet in London, Blunt, 40, nearly suffered a major wardrobe malfunction when her blazer popped open. As it happened, Blunt looked to Pugh, 27, who immediately spun towards her, blocking the cameras from seeing the fashion faux pas. “I got you,” Pugh whispered to Blunt before the two busted out laughing. They then hugged and continued posing for photographers.

Despite the mishap, Blunt looked marvelous in a metallic Dolce & Gabbana set, which featured black buttons, flared pants and mini pockets. For glam, she slayed a matte face and lips, sparkly eyeshadow, dangly earrings and beachy waves. She completed the ensemble with strappy heels.

Pugh, meanwhile, looked super stylish in a Moschino denim blazer dress, which was equipped with a plunging neckline, rolled up sleeves and white embroidery. She went topless underneath and teamed the ensemble with her pink buzz cut — which she unveiled earlier this month — and gold choker necklaces, multiple earrings, and white pumps.

In the viral TikTok video that ETalk Tv shared, fans praised Pugh for saving the day in the comments section. One wrote, “This is so real! Woman helping woman. I’m here for it 👏🏼❤️.” A second added, “That was so sweet of her.” A third commented, “She is the ultimate gal pal.”

At the Oppenheimer premiere on Thursday, July 13, the duo was again seen wrapping their arms around each other and laughing

Blunt looked timeless in an Alexander McQueen number, which included an asymmetrical neckline, cutout on her midriff, shoulder pads, a silver sequined pattern and fringed skirt, revealing her toned legs. For glam, Blunt donned minimal foundation, a light contour, peachy lips, filled in eyebrows and subtle eyeshadow. Her hair was twisted into a half-up ‘do and she topped the look off with emerald and diamond jewelry.

Pugh looked just as radiant in a crimson Valentino gown. The strappy frock was finished with a halter neckline that plunged down her chest, cutouts on her torso, a full skirt and breathtaking train that cascaded behind her. Pugh opted for silver jewelry and smokey eyeshadow.

The Thursday screening made headlines as Pugh, Blunt, Matt Damon and more walked out after the SAG-AFTRA strike was officially announced.

Blunt revealed to Deadline that if the strike was announced during the premiere, “we’ll be leaving together as cast in unity with everyone.”

The strike started in May 2023, when writers demanded higher wages, fairer contracts, a stable income and more. Actors have now joined the strike after the writers union failed to agree on the issues.